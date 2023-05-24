Manchester United are believed to be plotting to sign at least one new centre-forward this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane seemingly at the top of the club's list of targets.

What's the latest on Kane to Man United?

According to transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, the Red Devils could look to bring in two new strikers ahead of next season in order to ease their goalscoring woes, with the England captain said to be the standout pick - despite concerns over whether the Old Trafford outfit will be able to prise the 29-year-old from north London.

Writing on Twitter, the journalist stated: "Man Utd exploring signing two centre forwards this summer. Harry Kane is preferred option, but within Old Trafford there is a real feeling that Daniel Levy is not willing to do business."

In his attached piece for 90min, Bailey states that the long-serving Spurs man is United's 'top transfer target' for the summer and is among those who the club would consider as a 'ready-made' option, albeit with the report outlining that the experienced marksman could still command a fee of around £100m despite having just 12 months remaining on his existing deal.

What impact could Kane make at Man United?

It is seemingly evident that Erik ten Hag is in need of a centre-forward upgrade this summer, with the club's attacking woes laid bare by the fact that they have netted just 52 goals in the Premier League this season - 41 goals less than champions, Manchester City.

That gulf has not been aided by the persistent injury woes of Anthony Martial, with the 27-year-old - who has been linked with an exit at the end of the season - having missed 27 games so far this term.

Equally, the January arrival of Wout Weghorst has failed to have the desired effect with the towering Dutchman netting just twice in all competitions so far, with doubts emerging as to whether the loan signing will be snapped up on a permanent contract.

With United likely to be harbouring ambitions of competing with the likes of City for the title next term, the addition of Kane, therefore, could potentially be a "guarantee" of that success, as talkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara previously claimed.

While that statement came prior to the Etihad outfit recruiting goalscoring machine Erling Haaland - who fired Pep Guardiola's men to the title with 36 league goals to date - Kane has proven that he could be the only answer to the prolific Norwegian, having scored 28 league goals himself this term.

That stellar individual record has come as part of a struggling Spurs side that have already parted ways with both Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini this term, with the £200k-per-week ace also now the leading scorer for the Lilywhites, as well as for his country.

Evidently something of a "machine" in front of goal - as per teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Match of the Day, BBC One, 26/12/2022, 23:25) - Kane would certainly provide United with a better chance of ending their now decade-long wait for the title, hence the need for the Red Devils to do all they can to seal the deal.