Manchester United are reportedly plotting a shock summer swoop for Leeds United defender Robin Koch, as manager Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen his defensive ranks ahead of next season.

What's the latest on Koch to Man United?

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are said to have made contact regarding a move for the 26-year-old, with the German centre-back seemingly set for an exit from Elland Road following the club's recent relegation.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "News #Koch: He‘s on the shortlist of ManUtd! Loose talks took place. Confirmed. #MUFC."

While there has been some suggestion that the former Freiburg man - who has just 12 months to run on his existing deal - could be available on a free transfer due to a possible relegation clause in his contract, further reports have revealed that a fee would be required if a move is to occur.

Would Koch be a good signing for Man United?

There may be those among the Old Trafford faithful who are scratching their heads at that shocking transfer rumour, with it hard to see the benefit in signing a player who was no doubt culpable in Leeds' return to the Championship in 2022/23.

The £40k-per-week dud - who has previously been branded "horrible to watch" by journalist Beren Cross - was part of a backline in Yorkshire that shipped 78 Premier League goals in the most recent campaign, the worst record in the division.

On an individual basis, Koch was no shining light as he racked up an average match rating of just 6.63, as per Sofascore, with that figure ensuring he would rank just 21st among Ten Hag's current squad at the Theatre of Dreams.

There also may be a concern at United at the prospect of snapping up another asset from the Championship, with the Red Devils having perhaps been stung by their signing of Daniel James from Swansea City back in 2019.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co did ultimately make a profit on that £15m signing - having moved the Welshman on to Leeds, ironically, for £25m in the summer of 2021 - the wing wizard rarely looked of the quality required to make the grade in Manchester, scoring just nine goals and registering only nine assists in 74 games in all competitions.

Despite possessing something of an "X-Factor" due to his breathtaking speed - according to Solskjaer - James was simply just "not a Manchester United player", as per talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

Also described as "headless" by pundit Darren Bent, the 25-year-old has hardly set the world alight since his Old Trafford exit after scoring just four times in 40 games for Leeds, before enduring a bit-part role on loan at Fulham in 2022/23 in which he made just 23 outings across all fronts.

While that's not to suggest that any move for a newly-relegated or second-tier player will prove to be a mistake, United must question the wisdom in looking to the Championship to find new recruits - such as Koch - with a Champions League campaign and potential title challenge on the horizon.