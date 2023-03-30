Manchester United are believed to be expanding their list of centre-forward targets, amid reports that Erik ten Hag's side are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt star, Randal Kolo Muani.

What's the latest on Kolo Muani to Man United?

While previous reports had suggested that United were weighing up a move for England captain Harry Kane or Napoli's Victor Osimhen, respected journalist Samuel Luckhurst has now revealed that the Red Devils are also "keeping tabs" on the France international - as well as Danish starlet, Rasmus Hojlund.

In his attached piece for Manchester Evening News, Luckhurst revealed that the striking duo could emerge as potential alternatives this summer if the Old Trafford outfit are 'priced out' of a move for Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Kane.

As the piece notes, a deal for Kolo Muani, in particular, may also appear rather expensive with the 24-year-old still having just over four years left to run on his existing deal in Germany, with recent reports suggesting that the former Nantes man could command a fee of around €100m (£88m).

Should Man United sign Kolo Muani?

There are undoubted benefits in signing the "clinical" marksman this summer - as hailed by former Eintracht and Bayern Munich boss Felix Magath - with the 6 foot 2 sensation having enjoyed a real breakout campaign in Frankfurt this season, having scored 11 goals and contributed 12 assists in just 24 Bundesliga appearances.

The seven-cap dynamo - who featured in both the semi-final and final of the World Cup in Qatar - boasts an overall tally of 30 goal involvements in just 35 games this season across all fronts in what is his debut campaign under Oliver Glasner.

Having also contributed 39 goals and assists in 87 games during his spell in Ligue 1, the Bondy native has certainly proven himself a real threat in the final third, while also offering the benefit of being able to feature on the flanks if required.

Despite that glowing report, however, Ten Hag may have concerns about splashing the cash on another costly figure from the German top-flight, with United having yet to see the benefit of their £73m investment in Jadon Sancho back in 2021.

Like Kolo Muani, the Englishman had previously sparkled during his four-year stay at Borussia Dortmund, proving himself undoubtedly one of the standout figures in the division after laying on 114 goal involvements in just 137 games for the club.

Hailed as a "perfect player" by German legend Lothar Matthaus, Sancho was expected to be able to replicate that stellar form in the Premier League, although has since gone on to flatter to deceive in a red jersey, contributing just ten goals and four assists in 63 games at the Theatre of Dreams.

Branded "so poor" by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino earlier in the campaign, the one-time Manchester City man has been unable to enjoy a consistent run of good form over the last 18 months or so, notably enduring a spell away from the first-team between October and January this season.

While there have been flashes of quality since his return to the fold - including a pivotal equaliser against Leeds United - the £350k-per-week man is still not a guaranteed starter in Ten Hag's side, with the move having yet to pan out for either the club nor the player.

There would be notable fears that snapping up Kolo Muani could see a repeat scenario occur, with making the move from Germany to England clearly not an easy transition to make, particularly when burdened by a hefty transfer fee.