Manchester United will be bidding to boost their hopes of Champions League progression with a positive result at home to Turkish giants, Galatasary this evening, with the Red Devils having lost their opening match in the competition away to Bayern Munich.

That 4-3 loss to the Bundesliga outfit came amid what has been a dire start to the new campaign for Erik ten Hag and his men, having also now lost four of their opening seven Premier League games, following the defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

A major issue for the former Ajax boss of late has been the growing list of injury absentees, with the Dutchman set to be without a number of first-team figures yet again tonight.

What's the Man United team news vs Galatasaray?

As Ten Hag revealed himself on Monday, the Old Trafford outfit are still set to be without summer signing, Sergio Reguilon for the visit of the Super Lig side, ensuring that the hosts will be forced to deploy a makeshift option at left-back in the continued absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The Spaniard remains on the sidelines alongside the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo, while both Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek - who has not been included in the Champions League squad - are also still unavailable.

One notable change that could occur later today, however, is the return of Antony - as Ten Hag confirmed - ensuring that young Facundo Pellistri may lose his place in the side.

Will Pellistri play against Galatasaray?

Having been handed a second successive start against Palace last time out - after also starting against the Eagles in the Carabao Cup victory just days earlier - the promising Uruguayan was unable to truly make his mark in his 60-minute outing, with GOAL's Richard Martin writing that he 'couldn't make any tangible impact'.

As Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst also noted, the 21-year-old is 'still more useful as a substitute than a starter', having been unable to nail down a starting role on the right flank, despite the absence of both Antony and Sancho of late.

It would then be no surprise to see Pellistri return to the bench this evening - particularly with both Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount also able to slot in out wide - although the youngster may not be the only casualty of the weekend defeat.

What changes will Ten Hag make vs Galatasaray?

Despite the shortage of options in the defensive unit, one change that Ten Hag may look to make is at centre-back, with it perhaps time that Victor Lindelof makes way, in favour of former skipper, Harry Maguire.

As the aforementioned Luckhurst suggested following the loss to Roy Hodgson's men, the experienced Swede is 'still of it' and thus could let Maguire 'back into the side', having looked rather unconvincing despite the return of Raphael Varane alongside him.

Previously described as a player who gets "bullied" by former boss Jose Mourinho, Lindelof certainly 'did not relish any of the physical duels' up against the likes of Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Jordan Ayew - as per Luckhurst - having won just three of his eight total duels on the day.

Also dubbed 'pretty shaky' by Martin, the £120k-per-week dud is failing to warrant his inclusion in the side at present, hence why turning to Maguire could be a much-needed solution, as Ten Hag's men seek to stop the rot later today.