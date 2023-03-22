With the summer transfer window now approaching in the distance, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will no doubt be plotting potential incomings and outgoings ahead of putting together a squad capable of mounting a title charge next season.

With regard to those who could be moved on as the Dutchman continues his squad overhaul at Old Trafford, club captain Harry Maguire is one of those who appears destined for an exit, with the £80m man having fallen out of favour this season.

As Football Insider recently revealed, however, the Englishman may not be the only centre-back who is allowed to depart at the end of the current campaign, with Sweden international Victor Lindelof also having seemingly been put up for sale.

Much like Maguire, the 28-year-old has found his game time limited of late as a result of Ten Hag's preference to deploy Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at the heart of the defence, with the former Benfica ace having started just five Premier League games so far this term.

The 56-cap defender - who was snapped up from Lisbon by Jose Mourinho back in 2017 - currently has just over a year left to run on his existing deal, with it difficult to see the wisdom in the club handing out a long-term extension for a player who has largely been on the periphery this season.

How much is Lindelof worth?

It may prove an opportune time to sell the 6 foot 2 dud due to that expiring contract, with United no doubt hoping to recoup as much as they can from the £31m that was paid by Mourinho and co to bring the player to England almost six years ago.

Whether or not the Premier League giants would actually be able to rake in a hefty fee is another matter, however - despite the Swede having been the subject of notable interest in recent times - with CIES Football Observatory valuing him at as little £13m - a 58% drop off from the initial £31m fee.

Even so, that limited value would still seemingly be better than allowing the player to depart for nothing in just over 12 months' time, with the Red Devils hoping to avoid letting yet another asset leave on a free, after losing a raft of first-team stars at the end of their contracts last summer.

While Lindelof is not a completely busted flush - having been hailed as a "really important player" by Ten Hag - the £120k-per-week man has endured his fair share of criticism over the years, having been branded "weak" by Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

Club legend Roy Keane also stated last year that the Vasteras native has "let Man United down far too many times", while even the aforementioned Mourinho suggested in 2019 that the centre-back could be "bullied" at times.

Although Lindelof does possess real quality on the ball - as he ranks in the top 4% in Europe's top five leagues among his peers for pass completion - the long-serving figure only ranks in the bottom 5% for tackles made, while also ranking in just the top 34% for aerial duels won.

That lack of physicality will likely be of concern to Ten Hag and co, hence the potential acceptance that it should be time for the United man - who has reached over 200 appearances for the club - to seek out pastures new.