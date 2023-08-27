Highlights Luke Shaw's injury is worse than initially thought, leaving Manchester United in need of a replacement.

A player at Chelsea is one potential option to fill the left-back position.

Described as a 'liability', it could be another Wout Weghorst disaster.

Manchester United were rocked by news of Luke Shaw's cruel injury blow just a few days ago.

As a result of that, the Red Devils could turn their attention to the transfer market in order to solve such a problem.

When will Luke Shaw return from injury?

The club fear that the left-back's injury blow is now worse than they originally thought.

Indeed, Shaw has suffered a muscular injury and according to Manchester Evening News, he could now be out for up to two months, meaning we may well not see him in action again until late October.

United initially suggested that the England international would miss just weeks of action, rather than months.

Who could replace Luke Shaw at Man United?

Erik ten Hag is currently without a senior left-back with Shaw's understudy, Tyrell Malacia also currently nursing an injury.

One idea could be to move Lisandro Martinez to a left-back berth but another option is to attack the transfer market before it closes on Friday evening.

According to Fabrizio Romano, one target is Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

The journalist took to social media on Saturday evening to say: "Manchester United made contact with Chelsea to ask about conditions of Marc Cucurella deal on potential loan — no bid or concrete talks yet."

How good is Marc Cucurella?

Sadly the answer is not very. The Spaniard burst onto the Premier League scene with Brighton where his electric displays down the left flank were captivating.

Indeed, during the 2021/22 campaign, Cucurella ranked inside the best 14% of left-backs in the Premier League for progressive carries and the top 12% of positionally similar players for progressive passes, as per FBref.

Only 10% of left-backs completed more passes and more passes into the final third than the now 25-year-old who was playing for Brighton at the time.

Fast forward to the current day and the 5 foot 8 full-back is now a "liability" at Chelsea, as reporter Josh Bunting put it.

The 2022/23 term saw Cucurella rank among the best 55% of full-backs for progressive carries and the top 39% for progressive carries. That is some regression and indicative of the woeful spell he has endured at Stamford Bridge.

Defensively he has been rather inept, ranking inside the best 74% for interceptions and best 77% for percentage of dribblers tackled.

Seemingly now error-stricken at the back and lacking in attacking capabilities, this would mark another poor deal for Ten Hag and co.

Only in January did they opt for the short-term option in Wout Weghorst and we all know how that went.

As Cristiano Ronaldo took his leave and Man United failed to find an adequate replacement, the Dutchman was brought in on a temporary basis.

However, after failing to score in all 17 of his Premier League appearances for the club, it's safe to say the move was a disaster.

United do need a left-back, that much is true, but a short-term option for a player as out of form and out of favour as Cucurella would do them no favours. Indeed, it could be another repeat of their Weghorst disaster.

The club's recruitment team are better off searching for alternatives here.