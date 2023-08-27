Highlights Manchester United are in the market for a new defender after Luke Shaw's injury, with three options being considered.

Two of those confirmed options play in the Premier League.

One is comparable to Marcelo and Pervis Estupinan.

Manchester United are in the market to sign a new defender after news that Luke Shaw could miss months of action, rather than weeks.

The muscle injury has left Erik ten Hag without a senior left-back with Tyrell Malacia also out with his own injury problem.

Who could replace Luke Shaw at Man United?

The Red Devils are thought to be considering three options, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist claims that Marc Cucurella at Chelsea is one possibility on a potential loan deal.

However, Sky Sports suggests it is a different Premier League left-back who is the subject of United's focus before the window closes on Friday evening.

They claimed on Saturday evening that Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon is now an option.

The £13m-rated full-back can leave Spurs before the market shuts, but they face competition from Fulham, who would no doubt be able to offer the player more game time in the long term.

How good is Sergio Reguilon?

Now 26, the Spaniard has endured a rough few years after trading Spanish football for the Premier League.

In the 2019/20 season, he played a pivotal role in Sevilla's Europe League triumph but has found consistency rather hard to come by since.

He hasn't played 30 league games once after moving to Spurs and was forced to move to Atletico Madrid last term on a loan deal in order to play more regularly. That said, he could only manage 11 La Liga outings in another difficult term.

That said, if any coach can extract the best from Reguilon, they would be unearthing a fine flying wing-back.

You only need to head back to that Europe League winning season to understand that.

Indeed, during that campaign he was compared, as per FBref, to former Real Madrid superstar Marcelo, and one of the best left-backs in the Premier League now, Pervis Estupinan.

At the time, Estupinan was playing at Osasuna before bursting onto the scene with Brighton a few years later.

That term, Reguilon ranked inside the best 3% of full-backs in La Liga for progressive carries and touches in the attacking penalty area, the top 7% for successful take-ons and the best 8% for shot-creating actions.

Those metrics paint the picture that the now Spurs man is an incredibly offensive asset on his day, one that would certainly help to fill the void that Shaw will leave behind while on the treatment table.

Estupinan, for comparison, sat inside the best 15% for shot-creating actions that same season, the top 6% for successful take-ons and the best 7% for progressive carries to illustrate their impressive range of similarities.

Of course, the Ecuadorian has been a great deal more impressive in the Premier League after he made his own move to English football, notably registering ten assists in 44 games to Reguilon's nine in 67 outings but the evidence is there that the Spaniard could make his mark in equal manner.

He has never really had the manager to extract the best from him at Tottenham. Antonio Conte's style of play, for instance, was too defensive even if he does prefer wing-backs in his system.

Ten Hag, however, could be a game-changer as far as Reguilon is concerned. It's just whether he sees himself achieving regular minutes once Shaw returns.