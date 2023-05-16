Manchester United are believed to be in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion playmaker, Alexis Mac Allister, with the World Cup winner seemingly in line for a high-profile move away from the Amex this summer.

What's the latest on Mac Allister to Man United?

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils - as well as bitter rivals Liverpool - are said to be among the clubs who are 'interested' in signing the 24-year-old, with the Argentine gem said to be craving Champions League football next season.

While Jurgen Klopp's men are looking rather rampant at present, United currently hold the advantage in that regard with a top-four finish still in their own hands, ensuring that Erik ten Hag and co could nudge ahead in the battle for the midfielder's signature.

As per the report, the 16-cap ace's current deal - which expires in 2025 - contains a 'mechanism' that could 'help to facilitate a move', albeit with the Seagulls seemingly set to have control over negotiations - with a £70m price tag having been mooted.

This piece comes following the admission from Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi that both Mac Allister and teammate Moises Caicedo could be set to leave the south coast side at the end of the current campaign.

How would Mac Allister fit in at Man United?

As something of an "all-round player" - as hailed by United legend Paul Ince - Mac Allister could well provide real quality to the Old Trafford outfit for the 2023/24 campaign, with the former Argentinos Juniors man a particularly attractive target due to his impressive versatility.

That flexibility has been evident in recent weeks as the highly-coveted talent was deployed in a deep-lying role in the recent win over Ten Hag's men, putting in a 'masterful display' and looking 'ice cool' in possession, according to 90min's Jude Summerfield.

Having been the man to seal the win on the day after converting a last-gasp spot-kick, the £50k-per-week dynamo was again impressive after taking on a more advanced starting berth in the 3-0 thrashing of Arsenal on Sunday, with Sussex Live's Richard Mills writing that he had 'covered an awful lot of ground'.

Those two recent outings have showcased that Mac Allister is a real asset both in and out of possession, having thus far chipped in with ten goals and one assist in the Premier League this season, as well as averaging 2.2 tackles per game as a marker of his ball-winning prowess.

The 5 foot 9 ace's ability to seamlessly change position could well see him dovetail nicely with United's own midfield maestro, Bruno Fernandes, with the Portugal international typically operating in a playmaking role, although has also taken up a more central role on occasion.

The former Sporting CP notably took on that latter berth in the win over Everton last month, with Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst writing that the 28-year-old had 'exploited' the Toffees 'time and again'.

Much like Mac Allister, the creative ace is able to make an impact both in the final third as well as off the ball if required, having registered six goals and eight assists in the top flight this season, while also averaging 1.9 tackles per game.

Of course, the Brighton ace - who has created just three big chances this season - may not be able to mirror Fernandes' relentless attacking threat as the latter man has created 31 big chances, although he could potentially offer a more calming influence having achieved an average pass accuracy rate of 87% this season, a far better record than that of the current United ace (78%).

Those similarities and differences between the pair could well make them an exciting combination at the Theatre of Dreams next term.