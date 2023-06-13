Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs who are interested in a move for Leicester City's James Maddison, with the England international set to be up for grabs following the Foxes' recent relegation.

What's the latest on Maddison to Man United?

According to ESPN's Mark Ogden, the Red Devils - as well as both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur - are said to be 'in the running' for the 26-year-old's signature, with the playmaker likely to be sold 'on the cheap' with just 12 months left to run on his existing deal at the King Power Stadium.

The report notes that Leicester's drop into the second tier has hampered their ability to demand a fee of around £50m for the former Norwich City ace, with the belief now that the Coventry-born sensation could now be moved on for a cut-price fee.

According to a previous report from The Sun, the likelihood is that the two-cap maestro could now have an asking price of closer to £40m, having previously joined his current side on a £20m deal back in the summer of 2018.

Should Man United sign Maddison?

The Old Trafford outfit are likely to still be reeling following their recent FA Cup final defeat to rivals Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola's side having subsequently gone on to match United's 1999 heroics after claiming a treble success of their own following Saturday's Champions League triumph.

A key figure for the Premier League champions once again this season has been that of Belgian genius, Kevin De Bruyne, with the one-time Chelsea man finishing top of the charts in the division with 16 assists, having been hailed as the "best player in the league" by Red Devils legend, Gary Neville.

While the 31-year-old appears to be in a class of his own, the signing of Maddison could allow Erik ten Hag to find United's own version of the City superstar, with the pair said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities, according to FBref.

That likeness is illustrated by the fact that the pair have both been the creative hub for their respective clubs in recent times, with De Bruyne ranking in the top 1% for both assists and shot-creating actions among those in his position across Europe's top five leagues, while Maddison also ranks in the top 1% for both those two metrics among his fellow midfielders.

The due also share the ability to drive forward with the ball from the centre of the park as the Englishman ranks in the top 11% for progressive carries, while the former Wolfsburg ace ranks in the top 2% in that regard.

Equally, much like De Bruyne has "got a great delivery in the air and on the ground" - according to teammate John Stones - Maddison has also been lauded for that same trait, having been hailed for his "world-class" set piece delivery by manager Gareth Southgate.

Even as part of a side that suffered a drop into the Championship, the £110k-per-week asset was still able to rack up ten goals and nine assists in the top flight in 2022/23, after previously recording 20 league goal involvements the year prior.

To have such a weapon in his midfield ranks would likely be a dream for Ten Hag, with it no surprise as to why the Dutchman is eyeing a move for the Leicester "magician" this summer, as hailed by Statman Dave.