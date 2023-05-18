Manchester United are believed to have identified a potential centre-back target ahead of the summer transfer window, amid the continued uncertainty surrounding Harry Maguire's position at the club.

What are the latest Man United transfer rumours?

With the recent speculation suggesting that United's captain will be shown the door at the end of the season, reports in Spain have revealed that the club may have found a possible replacement in Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos, with the former Arsenal man having blossomed since his move to Germany.

The piece claims that the Red Devils have 'set their sights' on the Greece international in the search for a new central defender, with Erik ten Hag and co said to be considering 'other alternatives' to that of fellow target, Kim Min-jae.

As per this report, however, the Old Trafford outfit are likely to face competition if they are to prise Mavropanos from the Bundesliga side, with Inter Milan and other Premier League clubs also interested in his services.

Would Mavropanos be a good signing for Man United?

With Maguire seemingly on his way out of the club, the belief is that Napoli star, Kim, is being eyed as a potential recruit to help strengthen the backline, with journalist Rudy Galetti even suggesting that the club are "ready to open talks" regarding a move for the South Korean ace.

It is wise to consider alternative options to the 26-year-old, however, with Mavropanos seemingly one such talent who could also prove a real asset to Ten Hag's side, despite failing to flourish during his previous stint in England.

The 6 foot 4 "gladiator" - as hailed by former boss Pellegrino Matarazzo - made just eight first-team appearances during his time with the Gunners, spending two seasons on loan with his current side before signing permanently last summer.

That move to Stuttgart has proven particularly astute for the towering "monster", however - as described by Matarazzo - as he has notably made 26 league appearances this season, scoring twice.

The £13m-rated talent can seemingly "produce magic" according to his former manager, with the 17-cap ace's quality in possession showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for successful take-ons, as well as the top 11% for progressive carries.

That stellar record at playing out from the back is somewhat superior to that of Kim who ranks in just the bottom 42% for successful take-ons, albeit with the latter man ranking in the top 10% for progressive carries.

Equally, it is Mavropanos who appears to be something of a ball-winning machine as he ranks in the top 1% for interceptions and the top 19% for tackles made, while the Naples star ranks in just the top 25% and the top 45% for those same two metrics, respectively.

That physical dominance is also shown by the fact that the Greek titan ranks in the top 8% for aerial duels won, with that again a better record than that of Kim (top 12%).

As such, while Mavropanos may on the surface appear a bizarre pick due to his lack of impact at the Emirates, it is clear to see just why the 25-year-old is believed to have caught the eye of Ten Hag.