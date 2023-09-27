It has been some few weeks for young Hannibal Mejbri at Manchester United, with the promising playmaker having seemingly come from nowhere to secure a prominent role in Erik ten Hag's side.

Having returned to Old Trafford following a stint on loan at Birmingham City in the second tier, there had been suggestions that the 20-year-old would be shipped out on a temporary basis yet again over the summer, particularly after failing to earn a place in the matchday squad for the opening games of the season.

Aided by the lengthy list of absentees in Manchester, however, the Tunisian international was handed his chance off the bench against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month, more than taking that opportunity after netting a stunning first goal for the club from range.

Another impressive showing followed from the start against Burnley - with his performance hailed as "perfect" by Ten Hag - although yesterday's comfortable Carabao Cup victory over Crystal Palace showed that there is still plenty of room for improvement for the midfielder.

How did Mejbri perform against Palace?

On a night in which United strolled into the fourth round with a routine 3-0 win, Mejbri was not quite the influential presence he had been at Turf Moor, with Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst writing that the emerging talent had 'struggled to influence proceedings with the ball'.

That was evidenced by the fact that he made just 28 passes in total - fewer than teammate Andre Onana in the sticks (31) - while also failing to make a single key pass or complete a successful dribble, with his 6.4 match rating having been the lowest of any starting player for the hosts - as per Sofascore.

Previously hailed as "phenomenal" by Blues boss Josh Eustace during his time at St Andrew's, there is no doubting the France-born maestro's commitment off the ball as he yet again worked tirelessly to press from the front, albeit having been slightly too eager at times after picking up an early yellow card.

With four fouls in total on the night, the former Monaco ace may count himself lucky not to have been dismissed prior to his eventual withdrawal on the hour mark, with there needing to be occasions where the striking talent reins it in somewhat, despite his desire to impress.

It was that committed approach that endeared Mejbri to supporters initially following his brief cameo at Anfield back in April 2022 - having been praised by club legend Bryan Robson for showing "some pride" on that grim night on Merseyside - yet Ten Hag can ill afford to lose players needlessly to suspension amid his other selection woes.

Will Mejbri start against Palace this weekend?

Bizarrely, the fixture list has thrown up another clash between the Red Devils and Roy Hodgson's men at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon, with the home side seeking what would be a third successive win in all competitions.

In truth, despite his bright, 'energetic' performances of late - as per GOAL's Richard Martin - Mejbri may find himself ruthlessly axed from the starting lineup this weekend, particularly with Bruno Fernandes likely to return in that playmaking berth after enjoying a well-earned, midweek rest.

With the Portugal international a true "creative machine" - as per Manchester City counterpart Kevin De Bruyne - it is imperative that United get him back into his favoured position in the centre, rather than being shifted out wide to cover the loss of the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Mejbri's versatility does mean he could operate in a deeper role alongside Casemiro if needed, yet with both Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat now back fit and firing, Ten Hag may look to more senior options to bolster the midfield moving forward.

To oust the academy graduate from the side would be a perhaps harsh move, yet it is fair to say that the 5 foot 10 sensation didn't do quite enough to warrant another inclusion against the Eagles.