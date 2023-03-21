Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Brighton and Hove Albion winger, Kaoru Mitoma, following the Japan international's breakout campaign at the Amex this season.

What's the latest on Mitoma to Man United?

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are said to have 'sent scouts' to watch the 25-year-old in action in recent times, with the former Kawasaki Frontale ace having been in sparkling form for the Seagulls this season.

The fleet-footed forward was snapped up by the south coast side from his homeland for a fee of just £2.7m back in 2021, as per the report, although subsequently spent the following campaign on loan at Belgian side, Union Saint-Gilloise.

Since returning to his parent club, the 13-cap speedster has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 27 games in all competitions so far this term, with that hot streak leading to suggestions last month that the wide man could now be worth as much as £35m, amid interest from Arsenal.

Do Man United need Mitoma?

There's no denying the impact that the 5 foot 10 dynamo has made during his brief time in English football to date, having notably been hailed as a "constant menace" by The Athletic's Patrick Boyland earlier this season.

Despite the devastating forward's rampant form under Roberto De Zerbi, it is hard to see the wisdom in the Old Trafford outfit making a move in the near future, with manager Erik ten Hag already well-stocked with regard to left-wing options.

The Red Devils already have Marcus Rashford thriving in that role - with the Englishman scoring 27 goals in all competitions this season - while teen star Alejandro Garnacho does appear to be a suitable understudy, having laid on nine goal contributions across all fronts prior to his recent injury blow.

To then add Mitoma into the mix would seemingly be rather futile, particularly with Ten Hag likely to be craving a direct competitor for Antony on the opposite flank instead, with the Brazilian having had a mixed first season in Manchester with just seven goals and one assist to his name since his £86m arrival from Ajax.

If United do have a desire to trial the Brighton man on the right flank were he to sign in the near future, it could well see the club make a similar mistake to the signing of Jadon Sancho, with the former Borussia Dortmund starlet having been unable to prove the long-term solution in that role.

Despite being earmarked as the man to fill a long-running void on the right - after years of utilising the likes of Juan Mata in a makeshift berth - the Englishman has rarely looked convincing in that position, notably scoring just three times from 15 outings on the right flank for the club to date, while contributing six goals and four assists in 42 outings on the opposite side, as per Transfermarkt.

With Ten Hag now having Rashford, Garnacho and Sancho all looking best suited on the left flank, to then splash the cash on Mitoma - who also favours that role - could well prove another costly mistake for those at the Theatre of Dreams.