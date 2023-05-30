There has been an update with regard to Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea star, Mason Mount...

What's the latest on Mount to Man United?

According to journalist Alex Shaw - writing on Twitter - United boss Erik ten Hag is seemingly "making a big push" for the England international, with recent reports suggesting that the Red Devils are set to launch a £55m bid for the 24-year-old.

In the attached piece for the Daily Telegraph, Jason Burt suggests that the former Ajax head coach is 'confident' that he can tempt the 36-cap gem to make the move to Old Trafford this summer, with the midfield maestro facing an uncertain future in west London with just 12 months left to run on his existing deal.

As per The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Portsmouth-born ace is said to be 'leaning towards' a move to the Theatre of Dreams at present, with Ten Hag believed to have been tracking the player's progress since his days on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem back in 2017/18.

Where would Mount fit in at Man United?

As Burt's recent report outlined, Ten Hag is said to be prioritising the signing of a 'dynamic number eight' this summer, with that a role that Mount could well comfortably slot into - albeit despite typically lining up as an attacking midfielder or on the flanks.

The midfield "machine" - as hailed by journalist Nizaar Kinsella - seemingly possesses the willing work ethic and defensive quality needed to be able to thrive in that deeper role, showcased by the fact that he ranks among the top 12% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for tackles made.

The major benefit of utilising the £80k-per-week man as a box-to-box option would be his creative prowess, however, as he notably ranks in the top 7% for progressive passes, at an average of 5.93 per 90, across the last 365 days.

Although the contract rebel endured a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge after contributing just three goals and two assists in the league this season, prior to that the coveted dynamo registered double figures for each of those two metrics in the top flight in the 2021/22 season.

That ability to make an impact in the final third could well help to ease the creative burden on Bruno Fernandes, with the Portugal international ending the campaign having created 32 'big chances' in the league - the most of any player in the division.

Much like Mount, the 28-year-old - who has 28 goal contributions in 58 appearances across all fronts this season - is also a real master a providing incisive, forward passes, showcased by the fact that the former Sporting CP ace has averaged 7.04 progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

The part-time United skipper would seemingly relish the prospect of lining up alongside the Chelsea man next season, having stated back in 2021:

"I really like Mason Mount – he’s been consistent from the beginning of the season but, if people will watch numbers, he’s not had so many goals as other players or assists as other players but, for me, as a performance he’s been really, really top.”

That glowing praise is a further indication of just what a talent Mount is, with Ten Hag having the makings of a truly exciting duo involving the 5 foot 11 ace and Fernandes.