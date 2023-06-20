There has been an update regarding Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea playmaker, Mason Mount...

What's the latest on Mount to Man United?

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Red Devils are set to make another offer in the region of £50m for the signing of the England international, with Erik ten Hag's side having previously seen a £40m bid rejected by their Premier League rivals.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "#Mount, talks between #Chelsea and #ManUTD are progressing. MUFC are ready for the new bid: as told, they are confident to convince #CFC with ~£50m. The Blues - who are working also on some exists - want to sell to unlock the incoming market."

It remains to be seen if that potential new offer would be enough to tempt the Blues into a sale, amid reports that the west Londoners have set an asking price of around £70m for the academy graduate, despite the fact that the 24-year-old has just a year left on his current contract.

Would Mount be a good signing for Man United?

The one-time Derby County loanee did endure a dismal 2022/23 campaign - in which he chipped in with just five goals and assists in 24 league games - although the Portsmouth-born ace does appear to be a real talent, having registered double figures in both of those two metrics in the previous season.

Dubbed a "complete player" by Stamford Bridge legend, Gianfranco Zola, Mount could well prove to be United's answer to Arsenal skipper, Martin Odegaard, with the Norwegian maestro also possessing the ability to thrive in an advanced midfield berth or in a number eight role.

The ex-Real Madrid man played a starring role in the Gunners' attempted title challenge last season after registering 15 goals and seven assists in 37 league games, having subsequently been hailed as a "super footballer" by former Red Devils man, Owen Hargreaves (Premier League Productions, 12/11/2022, 21:55).

The 24-year-old's likeness to Mount can be seen by their immense creative quality and their ability to provide incisive, forward passes, as the Englishman has averaged a standout record of 5.95 progressive passes per 90 across the last 365 days, as per FBref, while Odegaard is just ahead having averaged 7.74 per 90 for that same metric.

The duo are also somewhat alike due to their early career paths, having both found their feet out on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, with Mount first shining with the Dutch outfit after bagging 14 goals and ten assists in just 39 games in all competitions in the 2017/18 campaign.

That remarkable form not only reportedly caught the eye of Ten Hag at the time, but also saw the then-teenager named the club's Player of the Year as a result, with Vitesse then subsequently lining up Odegaard as his natural successor for the following campaign.

The current Emirates ace was undoubtedly able to emulate Mount's brilliance to help truly kickstart his senior career, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists of his own in that 2018/19 season, prior to sealing another loan move to Real Sociedad.

With the latter man now shining under Mikel Arteta's tutelage, a move to United could also help the Chelsea magician to get back the type of form that he showcased in the Netherlands, ensuring that Ten Hag could have his own version of Odegaard on his hands next season - if an agreement with Todd Bohely and co can be reached.