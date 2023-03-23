Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves this summer, albeit with Erik ten Hag's side likely to face competition for the midfielder's signature.

What's the latest on Neves to Man United?

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils - as well as rivals Liverpool - are currently said to be leading the race ahead of La Liga giants Barcelona in the battle to sign the 26-year-old, with the Portugal international facing an uncertain future at Molineux with just over a year to run on his existing deal.

The suggestion is that the former Porto man - who arrived in England on a £15m deal back in 2017 - is intent on leaving the Old Gold this summer even if Julen Lopetegui's men are able to stave off relegation in the coming months.

The 36-cap maestro - who is now valued at around £22m according to CIES Football Observatory - had appeared set to leave his current side at the end of last season, with United among those who were said to be tracking his progress at the time.

Would could Neves replace at Man United?

If Neves is brought into the fold at Old Trafford, the Wolves "hero" - as described by Express and Star reporter Matt Maher - could represent a notable upgrade on Scott McTominay, with the latter man having been linked with a move away from the Premier League outfit at the end of the season.

The United academy graduate - who could be the subject of an approach from high-flying Newcastle United - has racked up over 200 appearances for the club since emerging from the youth ranks, although has been restricted to just seven league starts this season following the arrival of Casemiro.

Although Ten Hag and co seemingly fended off interest from other top-flight clubs regarding McTominay amid the signing of the influential Brazilian, it remains to be seen if they will sanction an exit this time around, with the Scotland international's limited role this season a marker of his slide down the pecking order.

Deemed "not good enough" by club legend Roy Keane, the 26-year-old has failed to score or register a single assist in the league this season, having also been unable to offer a truly destructive midfield presence as he has averaged just 1.4 tackles and only 0.6 interceptions per game this term.

Neves, by contrast, has been far more influential from his deep-lying berth, notably scoring five goals from his 27 league starts so far this season as an illustration of his greater quality in the final third, with that attacking thrust also matched by the playmaker's workman-like approach, as he has averaged 2.4 tackles and 1.5 interceptions.

The £50k-per-week man's forward-thinking style is also showcased by the fact that he has averaged 6.56 progressive passes per game across the last 12 months, while McTominay appears far more restrained and safe on the ball as he averages just 3.34 for the same metric.

Hailed as an "incredible player" by teammate Hugo Bueno, the Wolves talisman would seemingly be a player of ready-made, Premier League quality who could go straight into Ten Hag's side, with such an addition allowing the former Ajax boss to finally move McTominay on.