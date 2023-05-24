Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a new midfield recruit in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers captain, Ruben Neves, with the Portuguese playmaker in line for an exit from the Midlands side this summer.

What's the latest on Neves to Man United?

According to Spanish outlet Sport - via Sports Witness - the 26-year-old is said to have received 'important offers' amid the prospect of a departure from Molineux, with the Red Devils seemingly one of the clubs to have made contact with the former Porto ace.

The piece adds that the Old Trafford outfit are 'very interested' in signing the 39-cap maestro ahead of next season, with previous reports having claimed that manager Erik ten Hag is plotting to strengthen his midfield ranks this summer.

This latest report does add, however, that the 5 foot 11 gem - who is said to be valued at £45m with only a year left on his current contract - has his heart set on a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, after almost six years in England.

How would Neves slot in at Man United?

That apparent desire to make the move to Camp Nou could prove a stumbling block in United's hopes of signing Neves, although Ten Hag and co would likely also be able to help the player realise his ambition of playing in the Champions League, with just a point needed to secure their place in the top-four.

If the Carabao Cup winners could persuade the Wolves skipper to make the move to the Theatre of Dreams it could well prove an astute move, with the £50k-per-week ace having been hailed as an "incredible player" by teammate, Hugo Bueno.

The Mozelos native has been instrumental in helping to steer the Old Gold to safety this season after contributing six goals and one assist in 34 league appearances, albeit having particularly caught the eye due to his ball-winning prowess.

The deep-lying asset could well form a destructive and dominant midfield pairing with Casemiro if he was to join the Red Devils this summer, with the Portuguese ace having shown his defensive acumen by averaging 2.3 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game this season - a fairly similar record to that of United's Brazilian warrior (3.2 tackles and 1.3 interceptions).

That ability to provide an effective screen in front of the back four is also showcased by the fact that the two men are both in the top ten in the division for tackles made this season, with it a truly mouthwatering prospect to think that pair could be working in tandem next term.

With Casemiro already flourishing in Manchester - having been hailed as the "difference-maker" by Ten Hag - the addition of Neves would undoubtedly provide further quality in the centre of the park, helping to form a midfield axis that could well be the envy of the rest of the Premier League.

On the evidence of their respective showings this season for United and Wolves, the tough-tackling duo would certainly prove a difficult test for any opposition.