Manchester United are reportedly keen on raiding one of their Premier League rivals, with Erik ten Hag and co seemingly interested in Arsenal's teenage sensation, Ethan Nwaneri.

What's the latest on Nwaneri to Man United?

According to journalist David Ornstein - writing in his weekly column for The Athletic - the Red Devils are said to be among a handful of top-flight clubs who are 'monitoring' the 16-year-old, alongside Chelsea and Manchester City.

The report suggests that with the England youth international's schoolboy registration coming to an end next month, those raft of suitors are ready to pounce if the youngster does not agree fresh terms with the Gunners.

The London-born starlet notably came to wider attention after making his first-team debut for the Emirates outfit at the age of just 15 against Brentford back in September, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in the Premier League in the process.

Who is Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri?

That record-breaking, senior bow unsurprisingly catapulted young Nwaneri into the public eye, with the 5 foot 5 dynamo notably earning hefty praise from senior teammate, Granit Xhaka, who lauded him as "very, very special" and a player with a "big future".

While Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping that 'future' lies in north London, as far as United is concerned it would represent a real coup to be able to poach such a talent from one of their long-time foes, with the promising midfielder having only recently impressed after scoring for his country in the ongoing U17 European Championship, taking his total tally at that age group to eight goals in only 14 outings.

The diminutive ace - who also has six goals and four assists to his name for the Gunners at youth level this season - would not be the first highly-rated talent to trade life at Arsenal for the Theatre of Dreams, with the playmaker potentially set to follow in the footsteps of Robin van Persie.

Hope will be that Ten Hag can replicate the club's masterclass with regard to the signing of his compatriot back in 2012, with Van Persie having left the Emirates to join Sir Alex Ferguson's side on a £24m deal.

That controversial switch - which came amid the striker's expiring contract at his previous employers - ultimately paid dividends for both the Dutchman and the Red Devils, as the ruthless marksman bagged 26 league goals during his debut season in Manchester to help fire the club to the title.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by the legendary Ferguson, the former Netherlands international would ultimately go on to net just 22 top-flight goals across the next two seasons combined before departing for Fenerbahce, albeit with his switch from the capital having undoubtedly paid off such was his immediate impact.

While in the case of Nwaneri, it may take time for the precocious teen to make his mark on United's first-team ranks, it would certainly please the Old Trafford faithful to be able to yet again prise a high-profile gem from the Gunners, following the success of Van Persie.