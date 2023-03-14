Manchester United are reportedly among a handful of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Fulham midfielder, Joao Palhinha, according to reports.

What’s the latest on Palhinha to Man United?

As per The Sun, the Red Devils - as well as the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - are said to be eyeing a move for the Portugal international this summer, with the 27-year-old having impressed since arriving in England last year.

The report suggests that the former Sporting CP man - who was signed by the Cottagers on a £17m deal in July - could command a fee of more than £40m, with Marco Silva and co unsurprisingly reluctant to sanction a sale.

The towering brute was reportedly a target for the Old Trafford outfit prior to eventually making the move to west London, with it looking as if the club could revive that interest ahead of next season.

How is Palhinha performing at Fulham?

United boss Erik ten Hag will no doubt be fully aware of the impact that Palhinha is making a Craven Cottage at present, with the highly-coveted “warrior” - as described by journalist Hunter Godson - having produced a truly dominant display when the two sides met earlier this season.

Despite ending up on the losing side, the 6 foot 3 titan notably won 12 of his 15 total duels - including making nine tackles - having illustrated just why he has been “one of the signings of the season”, according to Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir.

That standout showing has seemingly been the norm for the 18-cap powerhouse so far this term, as he currently ranks top of the division for tackles made (101), with that tally far superior to that of current United man, Casemiro (58).

Despite the plaudits that the latter man has received this season at the Theatre of Dreams - having been lauded as someone who “makes such a difference” by his manager - it is actually Palhinha that is arguably performing better in his defensive-midfield berth.

That is indicated by the fact that the Fulham star has averaged a mammoth tally of 4.2 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per 90 from his 24 league appearances this season, while Casemiro averages slightly lower at 3.1 and 1.3 for the same two metrics, respectively, from his 19 outings.

Equally, Palhinha also comes out on top with regard to total duels won (63% to 57%), while his potentially superior quality on the ball has been showcased by the fact that he has lost possession just 8.5 times per game and has a pass accuracy rate of 81%, while Casemiro has lost possession 12.6 times per game and has a pass accuracy rate of just 75%.

Not that such a comparison is a criticism of the Brazilian’s performances under Ten Hag this season, it is merely a marker of just how impressive Palhinha has been for the Cottagers thus far, hence why the Premier League’s big boys have well and truly taken notice.

As such, whether the signing of the Lisbon-born machine is to rival Casemiro in the side or to play alongside him, it would surely represent an astute move for United.