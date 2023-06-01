Manchester United are believed to be eyeing a move for Bayern Munich defender, Benjamin Pavard, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest on Pavard to Man United?

As per transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, the Red Devils are said to be one of the clubs who are showing an interest in the World Cup-winning ace, with the 27-year-old seemingly intent on a change of scenery with just 12 months left to run on his existing deal in Bavaria.

Writing on Twitter, the respected source stated: "Benjamin Pavard informs Bayern Munich of desire to leave. Man Utd among interested clubs keen on the French star, as @90min_Football revealed back in April. "

In his attached piece for 90min, Bailey - alongside colleague Scott Saunders - revealed that the Old Trafford outfit are said to have already held talks with the player's agent regarding a summer switch, with Erik ten Hag's side said to be seeking cover at both right-back and centre-back.

Who could Pavard replace at Man United?

The signing of the France international - who has been valued at around €20m (£17m) - could seemingly allow United to kill two birds with one stone, due to the 48-cap ace's ability to feature both at full-back and in the centre of defence.

With the Red Devils having only recently tied down Diogo Dalot to a new long-term deal - and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka also reportedly set to stay at the club this summer - it would appear that Pavard would be more needed to provide cover and competition at centre-back, however, particularly with club captain Harry Maguire believed to be on his way out.

Therefore, the former Stuttgart man could prove something of an upgrade on Victor Lindelof in that role, despite the Swede having impressed of late after starting the last nine Premier League games of the season in the absence of Lisandro Martinez.

Not only would Pavard's versatility potentially make him a better option for Ten Hag, but the £84k-per-week machine also appears to offer greater quality in an attacking sense having chipped in with eight goal contributions in all competitions this season, with Lindelof failing to register a single goal or assist.

The Bayern ace also appears to be more adept at playing out from the back as he ranks in the top 1% among his European peers for progressive passes and the top 9% for progressive carries, while the current United man ranks in just the top 41% and the bottom 48% for those same two metrics, respectively.

Perhaps more importantly, however, is Pavard's superior defensive quality as he ended the recent Bundesliga season with a strong average of 2.3 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game from his 30 outings, with Lindelof averaging just 1.1 for both tackles and interceptions per game from his 20 Premier League appearances.

That would suggest that the signing of the perhaps "underrated" Frenchman - as described by manager, Thomas Tuchel - could provide Ten Hag with a centre-back upgrade for next season.