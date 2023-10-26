Manchester United over the years have flexed their muscles in the transfer market by landing statement buys for extortionate fees, the Red Devils paying obscene amounts for the likes of Antony, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho who all remain at the club today - all three combined transfer fees coming in at a whopping £235m.

However, those three players in question still didn't demand a record transfer fee to get them into the building with Paul Pogba's return to Man United solidifying the Red Devils' label as major big-spenders.

The Frenchman - who was originally on the books in Manchester as a youngster - returned back to England after starring out in Italy with Juventus in the summer of 2016, rejoining the Theatre of Dreams for an eye-watering £89m.

His time back at Old Trafford would be dominated by distractions off-the-field, Pogba's attitude frequently under the spotlight throughout his six-year stay at Old Trafford, whilst his performances on the pitch never lived up to the extortionate transfer fee he demanded when he returned back.

The failure of this deal was compounded by the fact that Pogba would leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2022, Man United burning through money in the process.

Buying Sancho for an inflated transfer fee - with hindsight - also now feels like a colossal waste of money, with the former Manchester City youth product exiled from Erik ten Hag's plans completely at this moment in time.

How much did Man United buy Sancho for?

Splashing the cash on Sancho back in the summer of 2021 - the exciting winger fresh off 20 goals and assists from 26 Bundesliga games with Borussia Dortmund in the previous season - the excessive £73m transfer paid to land his services felt warranted.

Joining in the same transfer window as ex-Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane alongside the fabled return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Theatre of Dreams, everything pointed in the direction of a successful forthcoming campaign with Sancho leading the way as the bright spark.

But, his United career hasn't ever really got off the ground with the hierarchy at the Red Devils cursing their luck that they've managed to somehow purchase another expensive dud.

It even led to Football365 journalist Jason Soutar labelling the former Dortmund star-man as a "flop" in Man United colours back in November last year, a claim that has been substantiated further by recent developments at Old Trafford.

How has Jadon Sancho performed this season for Man Utd?

Before this season got underway, Sancho was showing signs of improving in a Red Devils strip if his numbers from last season are anything to go by - scoring an encouraging six goals from 26 starts, upping his goalscoring output overall for the club to 12.

But this campaign, Sancho is goalless after only being afforded brief substitute appearances under Ten Hag.

Capped 23 times by England at senior level - not featuring under Gareth Southgate however since 2021 - the 23-year-old has been frozen out of Ten Hag's plans since a cameo off the bench versus Nottingham Forest in August.

The issue surrounding criticism of the player's work ethic in training - and his subsequent response to his manager - looks to have been the catalyst for the Dutch head coach to cut all of Sancho's game-time, with a January departure now mooted.

With his wage at Man United also coming in at an unbelievable £250k-per-week, as per Capology - making Sancho a higher earner than Lisandro Martinez by £130k, for instance - it would not be a surprise if the Red Devils severed ties with the 23-year-old in the near future

In truth, this failed transfer move leaves an even worse taste in the mouth than Pogba's fall from grace, with the latter man at least helping the club to notable silverware during his debut campaign, while enjoying a handful of standout seasons - including 2018/19 in which he contributed 22 goals and assists in 35 league games.

Sancho, by contrast, has yet to get anywhere close to such highs. With Pogba there was always a sense that the Frenchman could conjure up a moment of magic, yet with his former teammate, it has largely been a tale of woe so far.

Perhaps, for all concerned, it would be best if the forgotten man finds a new home in January.