An update has emerged on Manchester United and their plans to bolster the playing squad with a new left-back before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, Erik ten Hag is eyeing up a swoop to land Rico Henry from Premier League rivals Brentford ahead of Friday night's deadline.

The report claims that the club are keen to sign another player in that position due to the muscle injury sustained by first-choice Luke Shaw, who is now expected to be out of action for a number of months.

It states that the Red Devils have made initial checks over a potential deal to sign the Bees full-back, who is said to be in contention for a maiden England call-up during the upcoming international break.

However, the Daily Mail have not revealed how much it would cost to snap the 26-year-old dynamo up from Thomas Frank's side or how open to a deal the club are.

How good is Rico Henry?

The former Walsall star could be a dream replacement for Shaw, whilst the England international is out injured, as he has started the current season in sublime form.

Henry has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.23 across the first three games of the Premier League campaign and has showcased his ability in and out of possession down the left flank.

The £35k-per-week ace has been on fire on the ball with 1.7 key passes per game and two 'big chances' created for his teammates in just three appearances, which has been rewarded with one assist.

No Manchester United defender managed more than Shaw's 1.1 key passes per match in the top-flight last term and Bruno Fernandes (3.2) was the only player in any position who produced more than 1.7 per outing.

The possible England international has also completed two dribbles per clash and been successful with 86% of his attempts to take on the opposition, which shows that the talented dynamo has excelled at driving his team up the pitch by beating opponents with his dribbling ability.

Shaw, on the other hand, is not as impressive in this area as he produced 0.5 dribbles per match during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a success rate of 45%.

This suggests that the Brentford gem, who has racked up 74 top-flight appearances to date, could be an outstanding creative threat for Ten Hag if he is able to carry on his excellent form, as a dribbler and a creator, this season.

Henry, who was described as being "fantastic" defensively by his Bees boss, has also displayed his qualities off the ball with 5.3 duels won per game at a success rate of 53%.

Whereas, Shaw came out on top in 4.6 battles per outing last term and won 56% of his physical contests, which suggests that the pair could offer a similar level of strength out of possession.

Therefore, the emerging United target, who still has room to grow and improve at the age of 26, could be a perfect replacement for his compatriot as he is already performing to a high level in the Premier League and could hit the ground running over the coming weeks, should he make the switch to Old Trafford before Friday's deadline.