Highlights Manchester United could sign a midfielder become the window closes.

A £30m player has been waiting for them to make a bid since June.

He's one of the best passers of the ball in European football.

Manchester United have completed business in three important areas already this summer, welcoming a goalkeeper, a midfielder and a striker to the club.

Yet, with news of Luke Shaw's injury, it could spur the board into bringing in a new left back.

That said, the Red Devils may well sign a further midfielder before the window slams shut next Friday evening.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Erik ten Hag's men have been mentioned alongside Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat with great regularity throughout the summer.

That said, the Old Trafford outfit are yet to really ramp up their efforts to sign the £30m-valued Moroccan.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Fabrizio Romano detailed the latest on Amrabat's future.

He said: "Sofyan Amrabat has not been called up for Fiorentina game. As revealed earlier today [Saturday], Amrabat’s no longer going to play or train with 1st team of Fiorentina until his transfer situation gets resolved. Amrabat, waiting for Man United since end of June."

What are Sofyan Amrabat's strengths?

In Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, United have welcomed three players through the door with the aim of fixing some important areas; creativity, goalkeeping and finishing chances.

That said, Hojlund, despite his 16 goals in all competitions last season and apparent likeness to Erling Haaland, is still an incredibly raw proposition and may well not be ready to make the step up this season.

He will no doubt score goals but if Ten Hag and his side want to be challenging for the title, they need someone who is ready now. Amrabat isn't a striker, of course, but he is more than ready to make his mark immediately.

Amrabat's strengths Amrabat's weaknesses Passing Discipline Long-range shooting Concentration Ball recoveries Chance creation Progressive carries

Starring at the World Cup, where he was described as a "monster" by broadcaster Carlo Garganese, La Viola ace was named in Football FanCast's team of the tournament, such were his displays as his country reached the semi-finals in Qatar.

Since then, Amrabat has continued to star in Serie A and looks every bit the type of player who would take to Premier League football like a duck to water.

Unlike 20-year-old Hojlund, Amrabat is in the prime of his career and as such, would surely be a better short-term signing for Man United.

Hojlund will likely come good in the coming years but United are chasing instant success and with Amrabat in tow, their chances of doing so become greater.

Casemiro may already play at the base of midfield but the Moroccan enforcer would help the Brazilian to surge forward with more regularity.

Indeed, Amrabat is very much a metronome. Not known for scoring goals - he didn't score at all last term - he ranks inside the top 9% of midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for passes completed per 90 minutes, the best 6% for overall pass completion and the top 8% for progressive passing distance.

What that suggests is that while the 27-year-old tends to play the ball over long distances, they do more often than not find a man. This could be crucial in transitioning the play from defence and building attacks for the likes of Hojlund and co to finish off.

Having registered only one assist last season, this is not a man who will rack up impressive numbers throughout the season but he will tick things over, making life easier for everyone else on the team.

Amrabat exudes calmness and would be a brilliant player for United. Not often the headline maker, he would surely be deserving of them if he can make a mark in the Premier League.