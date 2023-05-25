Manchester United are seemingly set to rekindle their interest in Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, having missed out on a move for the contract rebel last summer.

What's the latest on Rabiot to Man United?

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be an admirer of the 28-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, with the former Paris Saint-Germain maestro set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season amid his expiring contract in Turin.

Writing on Twitter, the respected insider revealed: "Manchester United are still interested in Adrien Rabiot after talks collapsed last summer, appreciated by ten Hag. Nothing advanced yet as there are many clubs in the race [Bayern like him] and timing depends on club sale. Juve offered him new deal but still unlikely."

As Romano noted, the Red Devils saw a move for the 6 foot 3 ace collapse back in August due to the player's hefty wage demands, despite having agreed a deal for a reported fee of just £15m with the Serie A giants.

Should Man United sign Rabiot?

Talk is rife at present regarding the prospect of potential high-profile midfield additions at Old Trafford, with the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel revealing on Wednesday that the Carabao Cup winners are set to "launch" a £55m bid for Chelsea's, Mason Mount.

As The Athletic's David Ornstein also revealed, the England international is said to be "leaning" towards a move to the Theatre of Dreams if the Blues are to sanction a sale, with the 24-year-old facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge with just 12 months to run on his existing deal.

It would certainly be a bold move if Ten Hag was to swoop for both Mount and Rabiot ahead of next season, with the pair able to provide real quality depth to United's current options in the centre of the park.

In the case of Mount, the Three Lions star has enjoyed a disappointing campaign in west London with just three goals and six assists across all fronts, although the Portsmouth-born ace previously shone under Thomas Tuchel last term, reaching double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League.

An attacking midfielder by trade, the 36-cap ace could well provide competition and cover for Bruno Fernandes in that playmaking berth, although the versatile talent also has the ability to feature in a number eight role or on the flanks if required.

Despite his relative youth, the one-time Derby County loanee has already racked up almost 300 club appearances at first-team level to date, having also helped his current side to Champions League glory back in 2021, registering a crucial assist for Kai Havertz in the showpiece.

That winning experience is also shared by Rabiot, with the £152k-per-week sensation having claimed seven league titles during his time in France and Italy - among other honours - while also playing a part in France's Nations League success in 2021.

As for the current campaign, the 37-cap menace has proven why he is an "extraordinary" player, according to Juve legend, David Trezeguet, having bagged 11 goals and provided six assists in all competitions, proving - much like Mount - that he can make an impact in the final third.

While there may be a scenario in which the Englishman and Rabiot could both be competing for a midfield berth alongside Fernandes and Casemiro, Ten Hag will likely be licking his lips at that potential wealth of options.