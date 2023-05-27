Manchester United are reportedly still keeping tabs on Benfica sensation, Goncalo Ramos ahead of the summer transfer window, as Erik ten Hag's search for a new centre-forward continues.

What's the latest on Ramos to Man United?

According to Manchester Evening News, the 21-year-old is said to be among the alternative options that United are considering this summer, with the Old Trafford outfit holding the belief that leading target, Harry Kane, will not be sold by Tottenham Hotspur.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are 'actively pursuing' other targets due to the potential concern surrounding a move for the England skipper, with Ramos one of those who is said to be admired by Ten Hag.

This follows a report from Football Insider last month which also suggested that the Carabao Cup winners are plotting a move for the Portugal international, with it believed that a fee of around £70m will be enough to secure a deal.

Should Man United sign Ramos?

While it is evident that Ten Hag and co consider Kane their "leading option" to spearhead the attack next season - according to 90min's Graeme Bailey - it is seemingly wise not to get drawn into protracted negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, even though the 29-year-old would be an attractive option after bagging 28 Premier League goals this season.

Turning to Ramos, however, would certainly soften the blow of missing out on the Three Lions star, with the emerging gem having also been in prolific form in his homeland of late, having bagged 26 goals and provided 12 assists in 46 games across all fronts this season.

The striking "monster" - as hailed by journalist Antonio Mango - also catapulted himself into wider focus after bagging a hat-trick for his country against Switzerland at the World Cup back in December, having subsequently been branded "remarkable" by broadcaster, Gary Lineker.

Unlike Kane - who could represent a "shorter-term fix", according to the Telegraph's James Ducker - Ramos' relative youth would ensure that he could be United's figurehead over the next decade or so, preventing the need to dip into the market again in a few years' time.

It would also be a mouthwatering prospect to have the Olhao native being supported by compatriot Bruno Fernandes in that playmaking berth, with the midfield maestro having the creative quality to be able to regularly supply the goods for his international colleague.

That ability to provide a quality final ball is showcased by the fact that Fernandes has remarkably created 32 big chances this season - the most in the Premier League - albeit while only tallying eight assists so far, proving the need for a more ruthless attacking presence ahead of him.

On the evidence of Ramos' form for both club and country in recent times, the 6 foot 1 "animal" - as hailed by Fernandes - could represent the missing piece in Ten Hag's attacking unit.