Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt sensation, Randal Kolo Muani, with manager Erik ten Hag still seeking to find a suitable centre-forward option ahead of next season.

What's the latest on Kolo Muani to Man United?

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, writing on Twitter, the Red Devils are said to be "pursuing" a move for the France international, with doubts remaining as to whether leading target Harry Kane will be attainable for the Old Trafford outfit.

In his attached piece for the Independent, the respected insider revealed that United are already in contact with the representatives of the 24-year-old marksman, with signing a new striker said to be the 'primary concern' for Ten Hag and co.

The piece does add, however, that any move for the former Nantes man could require a rather hefty fee of around £100m, while the Carabao Cup winners are also set to face stern competition from German giants, Bayern Munich in the battle to land the 6 foot 2 dynamo.

Would Kolo Muani be a good signing for Man United?

Hailed as a "complete" player by compatriot Kylian Mbappe after starring at the World Cup in Qatar - having scored in the semi-final triumph over Morocco - Kolo Muani has certainly warranted the admiring glances from those at United, following what was a standout campaign in the Bundesliga for the Frenchman.

Having only arrived in Frankfurt last summer, the £25k-per-week menace ended the 2022/23 season with a stellar tally of 40 goals and assists from just 46 appearances across all fronts, notably bagging 15 goals and 14 assists in 32 league outings.

It has therefore been a real breakthrough campaign for the one-time Boulogne man, although there may be concern as to whether he is the centre-forward solution that United are in need of, having previously scored just 23 goals in 87 games during his time in France.

Equally, the fact that Kolo Muani is also said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, as per FBref, may also have alarm bells ringing, with the Uruguayan having endured a difficult debut season at Anfield.

The 23-year-old was snapped up on a rather sizeable £85m deal after scoring 34 goals in a breakout 2021/22 season for Benfica, although has since gone on to struggle in English football to date, after scoring just nine league goals and missing 20 big chances in 2022/23 - the third most in the division.

To acquire their own version of the 6 foot 2 enigma with the signing of Kolo Muani may then be something of a mistake for United, with the two men - who can both operate on the flanks or through the middle - particularly errant in possession, with the Frankfurt man ranking in just the bottom 28% among his European peers for pass completion, while Nunez ranks in just the bottom 24% in that regard.

That being said, there are obvious qualities to their game with the pair both able to drive forward with the ball at their feet with ease, with Liverpool man ranking in the top 6% for progressive carries, while Kolo Muani ranks in the top 7% for that same metric.

Even so, Ten Hag may well be wary of snapping up the next Nunez with the signing of the seven-cap speedster, with the Red Devils seemingly craving an addition who has delivered the goods on a consistent basis, rather than in just a solitary, standout season.