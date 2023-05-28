Manchester United have come a long way since the arrival of Erik ten Hag and the Dutch coach will surely be wanting to continue to rebuild the squad this summer as a new update emerges on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Man United's interest in Randal Kolo Muani?

According to Bundesliga transfer insider Christian Falk, Man United transfer target Randal Kolo Muani will make a decision on his future after the DFB Pokal cup final.

Falk exclusively revealed to Caught Offside (via Football.London):

"Randal Kolo Muani’s decision will come after the DFB Pokal cup final and France’s upcoming national games (until the 19th June),"

"He has time, then, to reach a decision and keep an eye on Manchester United’s ownership situation (which will affect how much they can spend). Chelsea are still in the race and he wants to wait and see if there will be talks with Mauricio Pochettino."

Would Kolo Muani be a good signing for Man United?

There is no doubt that the highest priority for Man United and Ten Hag this summer will be the signing of a prolific centre-forward who can become the main focal point in the forward line.

Following the premature departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Ajax boss has had to lean on Anthony Martial and also acquired the services of Wout Weghorst on loan, however, the pair have only managed to provide 11 goals in all competitions combined.

As a result, the signing of Kolo Muani could solve Ten Hag's biggest headache heading into next season and can provide the squad with a player who is not only a great finisher in front of goal, but displays selflessness in his approach too by delivering numerous opportunities to his teammates.

Over 45 appearances this season, the 24-year-old Frenchman - hailed "very clever" by Louis Saha - has scored 23 goals and registered 17 assists, with a goal contribution every 88 minutes which is an incredible output that would be a huge asset to Man United next season.

Not only that, Kolo Muani ranks first for dribbles completed, assists via open play in the entire Bundesliga this season, according to One Versus One, and is currently the league's third top goalscorer too, proving that he is one of the most talented forwards in Germany right now.

Indeed, securing the services of the Eintracht Frankfurt whiz won't come cheap as it is reported that the club will command a fee in excess of €90m (£78m) this summer, but considering his efficiency in attack and Man United's desperation for a striker who can show solid consistency, he could be worth every penny.

With that being said, if the powerbrokers at Old Trafford can secure a deal for Kolo Muani it could put the team in a fantastic position to compete comfortably in both the Premier League and Champions League next season, especially if he could match his unbelievable output in Germany.