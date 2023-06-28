An update has emerged on Manchester United and their pursuit of a deal to sign Mason Mount during the summer transfer window…

What’s the latest on Mason Mount to Manchester United?

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Red Devils are set for discussions with Chelsea over a possible deal to sign the England international in the coming days.

The reporter told Caught Offside:

"Manchester United haven’t yet walked away from pursuing Mason Mount and there will be further club-to-club talks this week.

"Their latest £50+5m offer, despite being officially rejected, remains on the table. There is frustration from Manchester United that it wasn’t accepted given Mount only has a year left on current his Chelsea deal.

"Manchester United still want to get a deal done, so this could yet prove a big week, but they refuse to accept Chelsea’s £58+7m counter. This should come as no surprise. Manchester United have never been willing to pay more than £60m for Mount."

Would Mount be a good signing for Manchester United?

The 24-year-old maestro has the potential to be an exceptional addition to Erik ten Hag’s side as his previous form indicates that he could be the manager’s own version of Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

Mount is coming off the back of a disappointing Premier League season.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.05 across 24 league outings and contributed with three goals and two assists for the Blues.

The Chelsea academy graduate did not make a big impact in the final third on a regular basis and would not be a worthwhile signing for the Red Devils based on that form, as at least five United players managed more goals or assists last term.

However, Mount's exceptional performances during the 2021/22 season would indicate that he is worth taking a gamble on.

The 5 foot 11 dynamo averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.43 - a score that would place him second in Ten Hag's squad in 2022/23 - across 32 league appearances and chipped in with an outstanding 11 goals and ten assists from his midfield position.

FBref have listed De Bruyne as one of the most similar players to the English whiz based on their respective displays that term, as the Belgian phenomenon scored 15 goals and assisted eight in 30 top-flight matches for City, and they both ranked in the top 7% of players in their position for progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League that season.

This shows that both players are creative playmakers that have the quality to deliver goals and assists on a regular basis while also being able to progress the play at an outstanding rate with their passing ability to get their teammates into positions higher up the pitch in order to give them a greater chance of being able to make things happen in the final third.

No United player, aside from Marcus Rashford, scored more than eight league goals during the 2022/23 season, and no one produced more than eight assists.

Therefore, the potential is there for the Blues magician, who was once hailed as "outstanding" by ex-Arsenal attacker Paul Merson, to be a De Bruyne-esque player in midfield for Ten Hag with his goal contributions and progressive play, if the manager can help him back to his best.