Manchester United return to action at home to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, with the holders looking to make home advantage count having been drawn at Old Trafford for the 11th time in a row in domestic cup competitions.

The Red Devils head into that midweek encounter after having stopped the rot with a hard-fought victory over newly promoted Burnley at the weekend, with a stunning effort from influential captain, Bruno Fernandes sealing all three points following a run of three successive defeats across all fronts.

The Portuguese playmaker was found superbly by stand-in centre-back, Jonny Evans, with the veteran asset - who had earlier had a header chalked off for offside - producing a delightful, lofted pass to pick out his teammate, akin to Wayne Rooney's assist for Robin van Persie back in 2013.

That moment of quality showcased the benefits of Erik ten Hag having brought the 35-year-old back to the club over the summer, with the former Ajax boss no doubt relieved that such a decision was taken amid the growing list of absentees in the backline.

With the Dutchman having had just five senior defenders available on Saturday night, it looks as if Evans will need to be relied upon over the coming weeks, as too will fellow surprise package, Sergio Reguilon.

How has Sergio Reguilon performed this season?

With United having lost both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to injury, Ten Hag was forced to look to the transfer market in order to find a short-term solution at left-back over the summer, initially settling on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella as the prime candidate for the role.

After failing to agree a deal with the Blues, however, the Red Devils instead turned to his compatriot, Reguilon, to plug the gap, albeit with that late swoop appearing like nothing more than an act of desperation, with the 26-year-old previously dubbed "average" by Tottenham Hotspur insider John Wenham after sliding down the pecking order in north London.

It is fair to say that the full-back's arrival was hardly met with much fanfare at the Theatre of Dreams, yet he has since proven something of a revelation in recent weeks, having been hailed as the club's "best player" in the defeat to Bayern Munich, as per talkSPORT's Jamie O'Hara.

Sergio Reguilon's Career Record Games Goals Assists Spurs 67 2 9 Real Madrid Castilla 48 2 4 UD Logrones 43 7 1 Sevilla 38 3 5 Real Madrid 22 0 3 Atletico Madrid 12 0 0 Manchester United 3 0 0

Stats via Transfermark

Against the Clarets last time out, the all-action machine was again 'impressive' as he 'always looked to make something happen' - as per 90min's Tom Gott - having notably delivered a delightful inswinging corner for Evans' disallowed goal.

The worry will be, however, that the on-loan gem was forced off late on at Turf Moor due to illness, with it yet to be seen if he will be fit to feature tomorrow night, such is the quick turnaround between the games.

Who could replace Reguilon?

Even if the one-time Real Madrid man is back to full health it may be wise for Ten Hag to rest and rotate his new addition in the cup, such is the fear of losing the club's only senior left-back for arguably more important fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League.

If Reguilon is to sit this one out, a possible left-field alternative has presented itself in the form of Sofyan Amrabat, with the United boss previously stating that the Moroccan international can line up at full-back or wing-back if required.

It was the 27-year-old who Ten Hag turned to to replace Reguilon against Vincent Kompany's side, although the debutant didn't look particularly comfortable in his brief, late cameo, notably giving away a potentially dangerous free-kick at the death.

With the Red Devils also having a "problem" in midfield - as per The Athletic's Marc Critchley - it is in the centre of the park where Amrabat is seemingly needed, even though the options in defence are so limited.

Perhaps, rather than slotting the Fiorentina loanee into an unsuited defensive berth, Ten Hag could instead find a dream replacement for Reguilon in the academy set-up, in the form of teenage sensation, Sam Murray.

Who is Sam Murray?

Like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo - two players who have forced their way into Ten Hag's plans of late - the 19-year-old was also part of the side that claimed FA Youth Cup glory back in 2022, as United's sparkling U18s saw off Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in the final.

The promising dynamo played a central role in that showpiece triumph after teeing up captain Rhys Bennett for the game's opening goal, showcasing just why he has been noted as an 'attacking full-back' by the club's official website.

Although restricted to just a solitary appearance at Premier League 2 level this season - with that outing coming in the recent 4-2 defeat to Arsenal - the Englishman does previously boast a haul of three goals and six assists in 46 games for the U18 side.

Having been rewarded with a first professional contract back in May, the former Huddersfield Town youth asset - who joined United in 2017 - will likely be hoping to make the step up to the senior ranks sooner rather than later, with this latest injury crisis perhaps offering the perfect opportunity to take his chance.

With fellow youngster Alvaro Fernandez currently out on loan at Granada, Murray is the leading candidate in the youth set-up to fill Reguilon's shoes, having already proven his credentials against senior opposition in the EFL Trophy last year.

Those five outings in the competition saw the precocious talent illustrate his defensive prowess as he averaged two tackles and interceptions per game, the same record that Reguilon has achieved in the league this term.

Ten Hag hasn't exactly been renowned for shuffling his pack too greatly even in the Carabao Cup or FA Cup during his time in Manchester thus far, although it would be sensible for the 53-year-old to rest his key men against Roy Hodgson's side, even amid the desire to keep the weekend's positive momentum going.

Having seen the benefits of putting faith in Hannibal Mejbri - who was "very good" at Turf Moor, according to his manager - giving an opportunity to another youngster, like Murray, may also prove particularly fruitful.