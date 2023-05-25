Manchester United head into tonight's Premier League encounter with rivals Chelsea knowing that just a point will secure their place in next season's Champions League, with the visit of the Blues also allowing Erik ten Hag's men the chance to move above Newcastle United into third place.

Having edged past AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, the Red Devils were handed a timely boost as top-four chasers, Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa, ensuring that United are all but certain of at least sealing fourth spot.

While the Carabao Cup winners still have a meeting with Fulham to come at home on Sunday, Ten Hag will likely be keen to get the job done later today, providing the Dutchman with ample time to shift focus toward next week's FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City.

The Old Trafford outfit have received some welcome news ahead of this evening's meeting with Frank Lampard's men, with leading scorer Marcus Rashford - who has been absent with injury and illness of late - having been pictured in training in recent days.

The potential return of the Englishman - as well as the growing presence of Alejandro Garnacho - should well spell bad news for £73m man, Jadon Sancho, with the fleet-footed flop seemingly one player in line to be axed later today.

Will Sancho play against Chelsea?

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been unable to make the most of Rashford's absence in recent weeks, having failed to score or register an assist in each of his last five Premier League games.

After the wide man's sparkling previous form in Germany - where he racked up 114 goal involvements in 137 outings - the London-born enigma has looked a shadow of his former self throughout his time at the Theatre of Dreams, having scored just 11 goals and contributed only five assists in 76 games across all fronts.

As United legend Dwight Yorke stated, it is something of a "mystery" as to why Sancho has been unable to replicate his Dortmund displays in the red jersey, with the treble winner subsequently stating that the 23-year-old is now on "borrowed time" at the club due to his blatant woes.

The £350k-per-week dud - who has been linked with an exit this summer - has proven himself to be something of a "weak link" at times this season, as per journalist Tom McDermott, having again underwhelmed at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend.

That trip to the south coast proved particularly disappointing for the Englishman as he 'underperformed again' - according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst - having 'caused almost no danger' throughout his time on the pitch, in the words of GOAL's Richard Martin.

Equally, with regard to coming up against today's opponents, Sancho was also described by Luckhurst as the 'weakest link' when the two sides met in the reverse fixture, having been hooked early in the second half.

As such, on the evidence of the forward's extended woes, Ten Hag must ruthlessly replace his struggling asset this evening.