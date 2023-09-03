With the transfer window now at a close, Manchester United can turn their full focus to improving their performances on the field, following what has been a mixed start to the campaign for Erik ten Hag's men.

While two wins from their first three Premier League games is hardly a poor return, the Red Devils did only recently concede twice inside the opening four minutes in the comeback victory over Nottingham Forest last week, with such carelessness likely to be more harshly punished against an elite opponent.

In truth, the Old Trafford outfit can ill-afford another sluggish start for this afternoon's trip to the Emirates to face rivals Arsenal, with the hosts no doubt hoping to put out a statement of intent with regard to their own title ambitions.

A major concern for United heading into that clash has been the shortcomings in attack, with the club's four goals thus far having come from midfield and defence (Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Raphael Varane), hence the intrigue as to whether summer signing Rasmus Hojlund will be fit to feature.

Will Hojlund play against Arsenal?

After finally ending their search for a striker by recruiting the towering Dane from Atalanta on a £72m deal last month, the Premier League giants have been forced to wait to see their new man in action, with the 20-year-old having arrived in Manchester while carrying an injury.

The latest indication is that the one-time Sturm Graz ace could be in line to make his debut against the Gunners later today, however, with supporters likely hoping to see an instant return on the club's rather sizeable investment.

That being said, it remains to be seen if the 6 foot 3 sensation will be deemed fit enough to feature from the start - despite Ten Hag's recent assurances - with it perhaps wise to consider a different option to lead the line, in the form of Jadon Sancho.

Who will start up front for Man United against Arsenal?

Last week's triumph did see injury-prone asset Anthony Martial make his return to the side, although the misfiring Frenchman - who had been linked with an exit earlier in the window - was typically underwhelming in his 60-minute outing, with Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst awarding the striker a dismal 3/10 match rating, as he offered 'zero goal threat'.

With there seemingly no sense in rushing back Hojlund - and with Rashford regularly stating his preference to feature off the left - it could be time for Sancho to prove his worth in a central role, having been trialled in that position in pre-season.

The England international was particularly impressive in the 2-0 friendly win over today's opponents back in July, with the "unpredictable" gem as previously hailed by his former England youth coach Dan Micciche, notably rifling home from the angle past a helpless Aaron Ramsdale.

That triumph saw the £350k-per-week enigma show 'promising flashes' in his false nine berth, as per the Evening Standard's Jonathan Gorrie, with there seemingly no reason why he cannot terrify Mikel Arteta and co again this afternoon.

While it is fair to say that it hasn't worked out for the mercurial forward at the Theatre of Dreams to date - having netted just 12 times in 82 games - the former Borussia Dortmund trickster arguably deserves an opportunity to impress, with United having undoubtedly been 'better with Sancho on and Martial off' against Forest, as per Luckhurst.

Although the looming presence of Hojlund may ensure that Sancho is no long-term solution as a centre-forward option, it is a case of needs must for Ten Hag today.