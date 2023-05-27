Manchester United are believed to hold a strong interest in Torino defender, Perr Schuurs, with the promising centre-back having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

What's the latest on Schuurs to Man United?

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport - via FCInterNews - the Red Devils are reportedly among the clubs who are interested in signing the 23-year-old this summer, with rivals Liverpool and Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain also in the running for the Dutchman's signature.

The report suggests that those three elite European clubs are all 'ready' to make an offer of around €30m (£26m) for the 6 foot 3 ace, albeit with the Serie A side intent on keeping hold of the former Netherlands U21 international.

The towering asset - who previously made 92 appearances under Ten Hag's watch at the Johan Cruyff Arena - only made the move to Italy on a €9.5m (£8m) deal last summer, hence the club's desire to fend off any notable interest.

What is Perr Schuurs' style of play?

The "ball-playing" defender was seemingly "perfect" for the Ajax system under Ten Hag - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - hence the feeling that the £22k-per-week menace could slot in comfortably under his compatriot once again at Old Trafford.

As Kulig also noted back in 2019, the one-time Fortuna Sittard man also seemingly shares a likeness with Manchester City legend, Vincent Kompany, according to Kulig, with United no doubt intrigued at the prospect of snapping up their own version of the dominant Belgium.

Now currently making great strides in his managerial career after guiding Burnley back into the top tier at the first time of asking, Kompany - who is only slightly taller than Schuurs at 6 foot 4 - was previously a real force to be reckoned with during his 11-year stint at the Etihad.

While it may pain Red Devils supporters to admit, the 89-cap warrior is a true Premier League icon - having only recently been inducted into the competition's haul of fame - with current city boss Pep Guardiola previously hailing him as an "incredible" player back in 2019.

The 37-year-old - who racked up 360 appearances and won four league titles during his time in Manchester - was also a true "leader" in his pomp, as per Guardiola, with United seemingly in need of such a figure amid the woes of club captain, Harry Maguire, amid reports that he Englishman could be on his way this summer.

With Maguire - who has made just seven top-flight starts this season - looking set for a departure, young Schuurs could well be an ideal candidate to take on a leading role at the heart of the defence, due to his likeness to the aforementioned Kompany.

That comparison to the latter man is also noted by the pair's attacking prowess, with the retired Belgian having netted 20 times during his time in England, while Schuurs has racked up a respectable tally of 14 goals to date at senior level.

The Torino star has also shown his defensive quality this term in Serie A after averaging 1.8 tackles and one interception per game from his 28 league outings, while Maguire - by contrast - has averaged just 0.5 and 0.7 for those same two metrics, respectively, from his 15 league appearances.

As such, not only can Schuurs aim to emulate the success that Kompany enjoyed for United's Manchester rivals, but he could also be a dream replacement or heir to Maguire in the backline.