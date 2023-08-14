Highlights Manchester United are considering a move for a number of midfielders.

Manchester United are still in the market to sign another midfielder despite their Premier League campaign kicking off tomorrow, and now a fresh update has emerged on a potential target.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are plotting a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

As per the report, the Red Devils are assessing an approach for Onana as an alternative for top target Sofyan Amrabat, due to Juventus preparing to challenge the club for the signing of the Moroccan midfielder.

It is noted that a move for Onana will depend on Everton's valuation of the player.

How good is Amadou Onana?

There is no doubt that Erik ten Hag will be keen to get business wrapped up as soon as possible, with Man United playing their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

It is no secret that the Dutch coach has his sights set on snapping up the services of Amrabat, however, should that not be an option it will be important to identify alternatives who possess the profile, experience and quality to match what Ten Hag needs in the role.

As a result, the signing of Onana would be a great piece of business as he not only boasts Premier League and Champions League experience but would be a worthy alternative to the Fiorentina ace.

Despite being in a difficult relegation scrap last season, Onana was a stand-out performer at Goodison Park offering consistency and quality in the centre of the pitch throughout the campaign, something he displayed again in Everton's opening clash with Fulham on Saturday.

Over his 90-minute performance, the 21-year-old was the highest-rated outfield player on the pitch (7.7), as per SofaScore - delivering three key passes and creating two big chances, as well as tallying up an 87% pass completion rate, winning three duels and completing 100% of his long balls during a display that encompassed the all-round package he provides.

Not only that, Onana - who has a reported £55m price tag - ranked in the top 6% of his positional peers in the Premier League last season per 90 minutes played for tackles in the middle third, percentage of dribblers tackled, passes blocked and aerial duels won, demonstrating his strengths in the defensive attributes needed in his role.

The Belgium international has earned high praise over his short career so far, with ex-Belgium coach Roberto Martinez waxing lyrical about Onana's qualities after selecting him for the 2022 World Cup squad:

"Another unique profile. Someone with such physical presence and dynamism is needed, just think of Fellaini in 2018. He is also a leader on the field who has made strides in his career. From Germany, to France and now the Premier League... He deserves this selection."

With that being said, if Man United could seal a deal for Onana this summer there is no doubt he possesses the perfect profile to fit the role that Ten Hag is keen to fill, and in doing so, could take his career to the next level by being a key influence in the midfield at Old Trafford for years to come.