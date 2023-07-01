Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move for Porto star, Mehdi Taremi, with manager Erik ten Hag still seeking a new centre-forward addition ahead of next season.

What's the latest on Taremi to Man United?

According to Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias, the Red Devils are believed to be keen on signing the 30-year-old this summer having been tracking his progress for an extended period of time, with the United boss said to appreciate the striker's 'qualities'.

The report adds that the 66-cap Iranian international could be available for as little as €20m (£17m) if he is to leave the Primeira Liga outfit over the coming weeks, with the experienced marksman having just a year left to run on his existing deal.

This comes amid the news that the Old Trafford outfit have also agreed a £60m fee with Chelsea for the signing of England playmaker, Mason Mount, with the club now turning their attention towards the acquisition of a new number nine - as well as a new goalkeeper.

Who is Mehdi Taremi?

The former Rio Ave machine may well be something of an unknown quantity to some, although he has certainly proven his goalscoring credentials during his time in Portugal in recent years, scoring 80 goals in just 147 games for his current side.

That includes a standout haul of 31 goals and 14 assists in just 51 games in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, with that a better record than even United's top scorer, Marcus Rashford achieved last season, with the Englishman bagging 30 goals and nine assists across all fronts.

The 6 foot 1 hotshot has also previously made his presence felt against English opposition after scoring a "ridiculous" overhead kick against Chelsea in the Champions League back in 2021 - as hailed by ex-Red Devils star, Rio Ferdinand - having also netted twice for his country against the Three Lions at the World Cup in Qatar.

While there may be concerns over the striker's age - as he is set to turn 31 in just a few weeks' time - that could make Taremi an ideal alternative to another potential short-term fix in the form of Harry Kane, with the Tottenham Hotspur talisman set to turn 30 at the end of the month.

The latter man has been heavily linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams in recent times, although thus far there appears to be no sign that Ten Hag and co will be able to pull off a deal, amid Spurs' apparent reluctance to sell.

With Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy also likely to demand £100m for the Englishman - despite having just 12 months left on his existing deal in north London - United could bring in a figure like Taremi for a fraction of that price tag instead.

It was in fact the Porto ace who enjoyed a more profitable 2022/23 season also, with Kane 'only' managing to register 37 goal involvements across all fronts, in contrast to the Iranian's stellar tally of 45 goals and assists.

That would suggest that while the signing of Taremi would be an undoubted wildcard move for the Red Devils, it could well allow Ten Hag to find an ideal, bargain Kane alternative.