Manchester United are believed to be keen on reviving their interest in Ajax star, Jurrien Timber, having missed out on the Netherlands international last summer.

What's the latest on Timber to Man United?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, manager Erik ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of his compatriot and is keeping a close eye on the centre-back's situation in Amsterdam, having previously been in talks to sign the 21-year-old prior to the start of this season.

Speaking to The United Stand, the transfer guru stated: "On Timber, Manchester United are always informed of the situation. Erik ten Hag is the biggest fan of Timber in football, he is a fantastic centre-back. It depends on Ajax, how much they would ask for Timber.”

According to Sky Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, the promising defender - who signed a contract extension with the Eredivisie outfit back in August - could command a fee of around €50m (£44m) if he is to move on this summer.

Should Man United sign Timber?

A new central defender does appear to be something of a priority for Ten Hag and co amid reports that club captain Harry Maguire is set to be shown the door, with recent speculation suggesting that Napoli's Kim Min-jae could be on his way to Old Trafford.

In Timber, however, the Red Devils could seemingly find an ideal alternative to the South Korean star, with the young Dutchman offering the benefit of having worked under the 53-year-old previously, scoring four goals and registering two assists in 74 games under his compatriot's tutelage.

As has been evident with the signing of ex-teammate Lisandro Martinez - who has been a "monster" at Old Trafford, according to Luke Shaw - Ten Hag has benefitted from bringing in a familiar face, hence the ability to repeat that trick with Timber.

Not only would the 5 foot 10 rock - who can also feature at right-back - offer a more youthful alternative to 26-year-old, Kim, but he also appears to possess a greater ability in possession, with his "ball skills" described as "exceptional" by talent scout, Jacek Kulig.

That superior quality on the ball is showcased by the fact that Timber has averaged 8.80 progressive passes and 2.42 progressive carries per 90 over the last 365 days, as per FBref, while the Napoli rock has averaged just 4.84 and 1.22 for the same two metrics, respectively.

The younger man also has a similar defensive record to that of Kim having averaged 1.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in the league this season, with the Korean only just ahead having averaged 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions so far this term.

As such, with Timber able to combine his ball-playing prowess with a solid defensive approach, he would seemingly be an attractive option for Ten Hag, with his "tactical intelligence and general football IQ" also said to be at a "crazy high level", according to Kulig.

For all the interest in Serie A winner, Kim, the Ajax man could offer a dream alternative for the Red Devils this summer.