Manchester United are reportedly interested in sealing a move for Nice defender, Jean-Clair Todibo, as manager Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen his centre-back ranks this summer.

What's the latest on Todibo to Man United?

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are believed to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, alongside Monaco's Axel Disasi, as the Premier League giants plot alternatives to Bayern Munich target, Kim Min-jae.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "Axel Disasi remains concrete name in the list at Manchester United in case Kim Min-jae will end up joining Bayern as expected [next week will be crucial for Kim deal].

"Man Utd also sent their scouts to follow Jean Clair Todibo multiple times — no decision made yet."

The signing of the 6 foot 3 Frenchman - who still has four years left to run on his existing deal - could reportedly cost United a fee in the region of £26m, according to reports in Spain (via Football365).

Who is Jean-Clair Todibo?

Lauded as the "French Wall" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the former Barcelona man - who made the move to his current side back in 2021 - could well be the figure to replace club captain Harry Maguire in Ten Hag's squad next season, with the England international having been linked with an exit from the club of late.

The £80m man was branded a "walking disaster" by journalist Samuel Luckhurst during the 2021/22 campaign and continued those woes last season, having notably slipped down the pecking order after being restricted to just eight Premier League starts.

With a departure likely to be in the best interest of all parties - despite the 30-year-old's apparent desire to stay put - Ten Hag could well hasten the former Leicester City man's exit by bringing Todibo into the fold over the coming weeks and months.

Not only would the one-time Toulouse starlet represent a more long-term option due to his relative youth, but he is also seemingly a much better asset in the short-term, such is his superior quality both in and out of possession.

With Maguire representing something of a liability when playing out from the back - as his clumsy error in the defeat away to Sevilla showcased - the Sheffield native notably ranks in just the bottom 47% for progressive passes and only the top 48% for pass completion, while Todibo, by contrast, ranks in the top 12% and the top 20% for those same two metrics respectively.

Equally, the latter man also appears to offer a greater ball-winning presence than the current United skipper as he ranks in the top 8% for tackles made, with Maguire ranking in just the bottom 15% in that regard.

With Todibo coming off the back of a season in which he started 33 Ligue 1 games - averaging 3.4 tackles and interceptions combined per game in that time - the towering gem could well aim to replicate that stellar form at Old Trafford, while in turn allowing Ten Hag to finally show his club captain the door.