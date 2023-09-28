Manchester United made it back-to-back wins with a commanding victory at home to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, with goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial carrying the holders into the fourth round at a canter.

That much-needed result and performance had come despite Erik ten Hag making seven changes on the night, with the Dutchman shaking up his starting XI despite having typically avoided rotation during his United tenure thus far.

With the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford on the bench, it proved an ideal opportunity for the Red Devils' rising stars to earn a look-in, with goalscorer Garnacho also joined by Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri in the attacking ranks.

There was likely particular excitement at seeing the latter man handed an opportunity from the start following his surprise inclusion away to Bayern Munich a week ago, with supporters seemingly desperate to see more of a talent who has been largely on the periphery during his time at Old Trafford to date.

While the 21-year-old does have just 15 appearances under his belt thus far since arriving on a £9m deal from Penarol back in 2020, the hope will be that he can feature far more regularly over the coming weeks and months, particularly in the absence of Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Despite having only been seen in flashes, it looks as if the diminutive talent could be able to emulate a cult figure of the club's recent history...

How did Pellistri perform against Crystal Palace?

Lining up in his favoured role on the right flank, the Uruguayan starlet was a real outlet for Ten Hag's side against the Eagles, having 'worked tirelessly' throughout the contest, as per journalist Samuel Luckhurst, after winning seven ground duels on the night.

Despite not being perfect on the ball - as he lost possession on 17 occasions - the promising youngster is a real asset when he does have an opportunity to run at defenders, having successfully completed three of his five attempted dribbles.

There was one instance, in particular, where the £20k-per-week sensation expertly turned his man inside his own half before bombing up the wing, showcasing that explosive turn of speed that has made him such a popular figure among the United faithful.

The 5 foot 8 ace - who has previously been described as "magnificent" by The Athletic's Andy Mitten - could have perhaps won a penalty for his side in the first half following a strong challenge from Chris Richards inside the area, with that yet another indication of the devastating threat he can pose in the final third.

How good is Facundo Pellistri?

As ex-Red Devils star Owen Hargreaves stated last season, Pellistri is an "old-school" winger who simply "loves sprinting past people", having offered a unique alternative in a modern era in which most wideman look to regularly cut inside, such as Antony.

Against Real Betis last season, for instance, the Montevideo native produced a "scintillating" run down the right in the build-up to Wout Weghorst's late strike, as per journalist Alex Turk, having burst into the box before picking out Scott McTominay with a clever pull-back.

That 'old-school' or old-fashioned trait of getting the byline and trying to beat defenders will no doubt evoke memories of one man who enjoyed glittering success at the Theatre of Dreams in the past, in the form of Antonio Valencia.

How good was Antonio Valencia for Man United?

Much like Pellistri - who "can bring speed on the pitch, create opportunities and create danger", as per teammate Raphael Varane - Valencia was also a real weapon during his decade-long spell with United, particularly during his early years under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Having joined the club from Wigan Athletic back in the summer of 2009, the Ecuadorian whiz was tasked with helping to bolster a forward line that only recently lost the likes of Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo, following three successive title triumphs.

Manchester United's 2009/10 transfer window Incomings Key Departures Antonio Valencia (£16m) Cristiano Ronaldo (£80m) Mame Diouf (£3m) Carlos Tevez (end of loan) Gabriel Obertan (£3m) Fraizer Campbell (£3m) Michael Owen (free) Lee Martin (£2m) Manucho (£2m)

Stats and fees vis Transfermarkt

While not of the same ilk as that legendary, Champions League-winning duo, Valencia was undoubtedly a menace in his own right, regularly bombing up and down the right flank and utilising his blistering pace.

Hailed as a "pure athlete" who could be "pretty hard to catch" when in full flow - according to ex-teammate Michael Carrick - the right-footed, right-winger also had the end product to match his eye-catching speed, notably contributing 13 assists during his debut season in all competitions.

That 2009/10 campaign saw Wayne Rooney - who netted 26 league goals that season - laud his fellow forward for the role he had played in contributing to his own achievements, with the Englishman stating at the time:

"I couldn't have scored the amount of goals I have this season without him. He's been great this year and the quality of balls he puts in the box for me has been unbelievable."

How many appearances did Antonio Valencia make for Man United?

Arguably the "full package" - according to Carrick - Valencia would ultimately go on to score 25 goals and provide 62 assists in 339 games in all competitions over the next ten years, having even taken on the club captaincy in Manchester.

With time, the 38-year-old - who won the club's Player's Player of the Year award in 2011/12 - also eventually moved into a right-back berth to help ease United's woes in that position, although it is as a flying winger for which he will be best remembered by those at Old Trafford.

Something of an unsung and understated asset, the now-retired machine was never one to desire the limelight, with the humble Pellistri seemingly following a similar journey, as it is the showman-like Garnacho who is the player more likely to steal the headlines.

It is fair to say that it has been a difficult road for the young Uruguayan over the past three years, such have been his lack of opportunities, although he seemingly has the tools to follow in Valencia's footsteps by forging a lengthy and successful career for himself at the Theatre of Dreams.