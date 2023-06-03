Manchester United have the opportunity to put the cherry on top of a fantastic season by winning the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this afternoon in a monumental clash with local rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils have already won the League Cup this season and qualified for Champions League football with a third-place finish in the Premier League, and now Erik ten Hag can improve his first season further by sealing the domestic double by beating Pep Guardiola to the trophy and ruin City's chances of a treble-winning season.

Indeed, the Dutch coach will be under no illusion that it will be an easy task for his team with Man City in unbelievable form of late and an opportunity in their minds to perform an outstanding achievement, one that, ironically, Man United were the last to complete back in 1999.

In terms of injuries, Ten Hag has his fair share to deal with as Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer, Antony and Anthony Martial will be unavailable for selection, with the latter the most recent to fall victim to fitness issues ahead of the huge fixture this afternoon leaving the centre-forward role considerably weakened.

Having said that, the Red Devils still boast a squad capable of delivering high quality at Wembley today and after beating Guardiola's impressive side back in January, Ten Hag will surely look back on how his team performed in the victory many months ago to find inspiration for his starting eleven.

One player who put on a fantastic performance in the 2-1 win over City was Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and it could be the perfect opportunity to unleash him once again at Wembley.

Will Wan-Bissaka start in the FA Cup Final?

The talented right-back has revived his career at Old Trafford this season under the guidance of his new manager and could now be a vital asset in keeping the attacking threat quiet this afternoon, or more specifically Jack Grealish.

Over 19 Premier League appearances, the £90k-per-week ace - once dubbed a "monster" by CBS presenter Aaron West - has won 55% of his duels and tallied up an 84% pass completion rate, as well as averaging 56.2 touches, 1.2 interceptions, 2.1 tackles and 1.8 clearances per game, proving that he is a huge defensive presence on the right flank.

His undeniable ability to stump high-quality attacking opponents was proven in the league victory over Man City where he comfortably completed 100% of his ground duels (7/7), accurately completed 100% of his long balls, successfully executed all three of his dribble attempts and won four tackles during his 90-minute performance.

In fact, Wan-Bissaka has a 50% win ratio over the 12 occasions he has faced the Sky Blues in the past and has only lost five times, whilst his positional peer Diogo Dalot has only appeared once and lost, making the former Crystal Palace titan the more experienced option for Ten Hag today.

With that being said, it will be important to start strong defensively to ensure they are not punished by the likes of Grealish and Wan-Bissaka could be the experienced and dominant presence to ensure the Man City star doesn't cause problems early into the clash at Wembley.