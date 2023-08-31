Manchester United are believed to have settled on a new leading candidate to ease their injury woes at left-back, with Erik ten Hag seemingly readying a desperate late move with the end of the window fast approaching.

Who will Man United sign on Deadline Day?

As alluded to above, the Red Devils are searching for a short-term option to plug the gap on the left side of the defence after losing both Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw to injury, with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella having been noted as a possible top target in recent days.

Read the latest Manchester United transfer news HERE...

However, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Old Trafford outfit are also focusing their attention on another Spanish full-back in the form of Tottenham Hotspur outcast, Sergio Reguilon.

Writing on Twitter, the respected insider revealed: "EXCL: Man Utd seriously considering signing Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham. Cucurella still in play but complicated by Chelsea appearance last night. #MUFC to decide for football + financial reasons amid Amrabat pursuit."

How good is Sergio Reguilon?

While needs must with Ten Hag's options at left-back currently limited, there will likely be little enthusiasm at the prospect of poaching a player who has hardly set the world alight of late, with Reguilon yet to feature this season under Ange Postecoglou after falling behind Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies in the pecking order.

The one-time Real Madrid man also endured a frustrating spell out on loan at Atletico Madrid last season where he made just 12 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga giants, albeit with that lack of action having been partly due to the 26-year-old's injury struggles.

The one-time Sevilla asset had been shipped out on loan by former Spurs boss Antonio Conte due to his woes at N17, with the £53k-per-week defender having notably been dubbed "average" by United legend Roy Keane back in 2021.

"Average" was also the word that Spurs insider John Wenham used to describe the Madrid native last year, with the respected source also going on to state that the player is simply "just not that good".

That assessment will hardly fill United fans with confidence as the club closes in on what could be yet another loan panic signing, having previously been stung by their capture of towering dud Wout Weghorst at the tail-end of the January window.

The 6 foot 6 Dutchman had been snapped up to help bolster the Red Devils' centre-forward options following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo back in November 2022, although the experienced striker hardly made an impact at the Theatre of Dreams, scoring just twice in 31 outings in all competitions.

Weghorst's Man United record Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 17 0 1 Europa League 6 1 1 Carabao Cup 3 1 0 FA Cup 5 0 1 Total 31 2 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

Blasted as "not good enough" for the club by compatriot Ruud Gullit, it was rather bizarre that Ten Hag had turned to a player who had rather underwhelmed in English football prior to that, after scoring just two top-flight goals for parent club Burnley in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

It looks then as if history could be repeating itself if a deal for Reguilon is to be agreed, with the Spaniard mirroring Weghorst in having not exactly dazzled in the Premier League in recent times, to say the least.

Perhaps, as the signing of Weghorst looked, it is a sign of where Man United are at present that they have been forced to scrape the bottom of the barrel for new additions - something which could come back to bite them.