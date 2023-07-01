Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Manchester United are still uncertain about David de Gea's future at the club, with Erik ten Hag not willing to "pin everything" on the goalkeeper's form next season.

Is De Gea leaving Manchester United?

With his contract expiring in a matter of hours, De Gea looks set to leave as a free agent.

The Spaniard has even been willing to take a signifcant pay cut to stay at the club, but Ten Hag's scepticism about De Gea's ability to implement his passing philosophy is edging the goalkeeper towards the exit door.

The fact that Andre Onana is currently in talks with the Red Devils about a move from Inter suggests that De Gea's time is running out, with a 12-year-old Trafford career potentially coming to an abrupt end.

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove last campaign, serious question marks have been raised over the Spaniard's inability to play out from the back, as well as some of the high-profile mistakes he made last season.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones suggests that there is still great uncertainty over De Gea's future, stressing the difficulty of this period for the 32-year-old.

Jones said: "Yeah, there has clearly been a briefing of some sorts over De Gea. And it's a tough moment for him, you know, and nobody ever wants to hear that they are not seen through the same eyes as they once were, and that's clearly the case with David de Gea right now.

De Gea has made 545 appearances since joining United in 2011 and will likely go down as one of the club's greatest goalkeepers, winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at Old Trafford four times, including three seasons in a row between 2013 and 2016.

Onana appears the most likely candidate to succeed De Gea, with the Cameroon international having helped Inter all the way to the Champions League final last term.

Who else is potentially leaving Manchester United?

The Red Devils are expecting a fair few defensive departures this summer, with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe leaving the club when their contracts expire.

It is also expected that Alex Telles and Eric Bailly will follow suit, having both spent last season on loan at Sevilla and Marseille respectively.

Harry Maguire has also been touted with a move away from Old Trafford, with midfield duo Fred and Scott McTominay (via the Metro) potentially departing the club as well.