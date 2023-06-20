The summer transfer window has now commenced, although uncertainty remains at Manchester United as to just who will be joining the club ahead of next season, amid Erik ten Hag's apparent desire to strengthen his current options.

A new 'world-class' centre-forward appears to be high on the agenda for the former Ajax boss - as per Manchester Evening News - with the Red Devils having unsurprisingly been heavily linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, as the Englishman enters into the final year of his contract in north London.

More recent reports have indicated, however, that despite Ten Hag's apparent admiration for the England skipper, United are unlikely to push for a move amid Spurs' unwillingness to sell, with the Old Trafford outfit seemingly wary of engaging in negotiations with rival chairman, Daniel Levy.

As such, the search is set to continue in the club's bid to find a new, quality number nine, with reports in recent weeks having suggested that Borussia Monchengladbach ace, Marcus Thuram, could be among those being considered.

The £53k-per-week marksman is an attainable target with just a matter of weeks left to run on his existing deal in Germany, ensuring that he could represent a bargain, free-agent alternative to Kane for those at the Theatre of Dreams this summer.

Would Marcus Thuram be a good signing for Man United?

While Spurs' long-serving talisman did enjoy a stellar 2022/23 campaign after bagging 30 Premier League goals, Thuram also caught the eye in his own right, after chipping in with 16 goals and seven assists in just 32 games across all competitions.

With the 6 foot 4 sensation also offering the ability to play on the flanks, it is no surprise why he has been hailed as a player that "every Premier League club should be trying to sign", in the words of The Athletic's, Carl Anka.

Also described as "phenomenal" by former Gladbach teammate Denis Zakaria, the Italy-born ace is also a real asset due to his dribbling prowess, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 13% for successful take-ons and the top 12% for progressive carries among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues.

Equally, unlike Kane - who has begun to 'drop deeper' in recent years, as per MEN's Tyrone Marshall - Thuram seemingly offers more a threat inside the area, as he ranks in the top 13% for touches in the opposition box, in contrast to the Englishman, who ranks in just the bottom 34% in that regard.

Having a deep-lying player like Kane in attack is arguably 'not what United need', according to Marshall, hence looking at a more dynamic and mobile figure like Thuram instead.

Of course, the former Guingamp ace does not boast the same Premier League pedigree as his Tottenham counterpart, although the chance to land the ten-cap striker on a free should surely be too good an opportunity to turn down for Ten Hag and co.