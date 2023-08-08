Manchester United are believed to be preparing a move for OGC Nice defender, Jean-Clair Todibo, with the Red Devils likely to be in need of further reinforcements amid the uncertainty over Harry Maguire's future at Old Trafford.

How much would Todibo cost?

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League giants are planning a move for the promising Frenchman - as well as Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat - this summer, albeit with player sales needing to take place before any new signings can arrive through the door.

As per the report, United are looking to move on both Donny van de Beek and Fred at present, while the club are also said to be awaiting 'better offers' for both Eric Bailly and Maguire - with the latter man said to have been the subject of a £30m bid from West Ham United.

With Todibo believed to be 'among their targets', prior reports have indicated that Erik ten Hag's side could be able to snap up the 23-year-old for a fee of around €30m (£26m), with four years still left to run on his current deal in Nice.

How good is Todibo?

Ten Hag does already have an established centre-back pairing at his disposal in the form of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, although with the ex-Real Madrid man having repeatedly been hampered by injury during his two seasons in Manchester, the signing of his compatriot could prove a worthwhile venture.

While Todibo's prior experience at a truly elite club failed to work out - as he made just five first-team appearances during his time at Barcelona - he has since recovered amid his standout displays in his native France, having arguably emerged as "one of the most underrated CBs in Europe", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Rio Ferdinand

Described as the "complete package" who has "superb build-up and defensive attributes", in the words of Kulig, the 6 foot 3 rock could well prove to be the dream heir to ex-United man, Rio Ferdinand, with the now-retired ace having also been something of an all-round talent during his glittering stint at the Theatre of Dreams.

The six-time title winner was a truly formidable and elegant figure during his pomp, having been lauded as the best Premier League defender of all time by Liverpool colossus Virgil van Dijk, while also earning an inclusion in the competition's Hall of Fame.

As per the Premier League's official website, the former England international - who made over 450 appearances for the Red Devils - was notably 'one of the greatest ball-playing central defenders of his era', due to his 'ability to carry and play the ball, paired with his natural pace and relentless desire to win'.

Todibo appears to share that composure at playing out from the back as he ranks in the top 15% among his European peers for progressive passes, as well as in the top 5% for successful take-ons, proving just how regularly he looks to carry the ball forward from his defensive berth.

Not that the towering titan shirks his defensive responsibilities, however, as he also ranks in the top 10% for tackles made as a marker of his ball-winning prowess, with German legend Lothar Matthaus previously branding him "the best centre back I've seen in a long time" ahead of his move to Bundesliga side Schalke in 2020.

Also described as "incredibly calm" by Matthaus, the former Toulouse starlet appears to have the necessary traits to prove the perfect successor to Ferdinand in the backline, with the Englishman having left behind a notable void following his exit back in 2014, such were his achievements prior to that.