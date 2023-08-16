Manchester United have reportedly identified their latest transfer target after getting their season underway in questionable fashion against Wolves.

Despite claiming three points at home to Gary O’Neil’s new side, the Red Devils were far from impressive, falling short to last campaign’s lowest scorers on expected goals over 90 minutes, via Sofascore.

Erik ten Hag saw his side put to the test by the struggling Midlands club at home, sparking rumours that further reinforcements should be made while the opportunity is present late in this summer transfer window.

Who could Manchester United sign this summer?

While it has been a busy summer at Old Trafford, the opening day signalled that the additions aren’t quite enough to see proof that the squad had been bolstered over the break.

With Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana captured already, another Onana could be on the way to Manchester, with the club linked to Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

As reported by journalist Jacob Steinberg via The Guardian, United have approached the Blues over the prospect of signing the 22-year-old in the bid to improve his squad in the middle of the park.

The report claims that a bid in the region of £50m would need to be made in order to even be considered, with Everton not keen on selling the influential midfielder just a year after capturing him from Lille.

What is Amadou Onana’s style of play?

Having previously been described as “brilliantly versatile” and a “physical specimen” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the 6 foot 4 commander impressed during his debut season in the Premier League.

Deployed in central midfield, the Belgian possesses the attributes key to conducting play in the engine room, being a competent passer as well as a combative force protecting the back line.

In 33 appearances for the Toffee’s last campaign, the 22-year-old won an average of 57% of his total duels with an average of 6.0 wins per game, as well as making 2.2 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Maintaining a pass completion rate of 84% last term, the United target ranked in the top 1% of midfielders in the Premier League in terms of the average percentage of dribblers he tackled per 90, with 71.4%, via FBref.

The numbers tell the story of just how mature the Everton gem’s talents are at such a young age, making him a strong acquisition for Ten Hag to chase this summer.

Following the opening fixture on Monday night, club legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville blasted the midfield on show as being “non-existent” and a team that needed some added “balance” in the engine room.

In a three made up of Casemiro, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes, only the Brazilian could be classed as a defensive-minded player, suggesting just how much of a helping hand the arrival of Onana could be to the 31-year-old powerhouse.

The former Real Madrid commander was an integral addition to the side last season, where he averaged a monstrous 3.77 tackles and 1.44 interceptions per 90 in the Premier League, excelling in areas identical to the Everton starlet.

Combining the two could be Ten Hag’s ticket to identifying perfect balance in the midfield once more, in a move that could benefit not just United, but their influential Brazilian general too.