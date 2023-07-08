Manchester United are "one step away" from completing the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Andre Onana joining Manchester United?

The Cameroon international looks set to become the Red Devils' second signing of this summer window after the club completed a deal for Mason Mount earlier this week.

The club have been looking at the goalkeeper market for a while, and with last season's No 1 David de Gea confirming his Old Trafford exit after 545 appearances across 11 seasons, the decision has been made to reunite manager Erik ten Hag with his goalkeeper from his tenure as Ajax boss.

Reports state that the deal for 27-year-old Onana could cost United £43m, which could represent great value in the market for a shot-stopper given his age.

The Red Devils are eager to seal the deal by the end of next week according to reports, with the coaching staff wanting Onana to join the squad in time for their pre-season tour in the United States.

Speaking on his YouTube channel before De Gea announced his official departure, Romano revealed that the goalkeeper is "one step away" from completing the transfer, with the negotiations going really well.

"United will submit a new official proposal, and the feeling is that they will close the deal. All parties want this deal to be completed by the end of next week, so it is a matter of days and then Man United will complete the deal for Andre Onana.

"Erik ten Hag is really pushing and Onana is really one step away from joining Manchester United, the negotiation is going very, very well."

Is Andre Onana a good signing for Manchester United?

The signing of Onana could be a really positive move for the club, with the player's skillset opening up the possibility for United to play a more advanced Ten Hag-style of football.

The Cameroon international is one of the more proactive sweeper-keepers available on the market at this moment, with 18% of his open-play touches in the previous campaign coming from outside the penalty area, which is in contrast to De Gea, who managed just 13% outside his own box.

Onana is also a very reliable passer of the ball, and attracted praise from City boss Pep Guardiola after their Champions League final defeat, with the Spaniard saying the 'keeper played like a "holding midfielder".

His 93.8% pass accuracy in his own half was only bettered by 12 goalkeepers in Europe, with only three of those 12 attempting more passes per game than the former Ajax man. Should this translate to the Premier League, United could employ a much more expansive style of build-up, knowing that their goalkeeper can help carve out a number of promising attacks for them in a similar nature to some of the best in the division such as City's own Ederson thanks to his passing technique.

United fans should start getting excited about the prospect of Onana between the sticks next year, as well as the freedom and confidence he could give those around him at Old Trafford next season.