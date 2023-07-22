Manchester United are simultaneously lining up moves for both Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund, according to a fresh transfer update on Saturday morning.

Which striker are Man United signing?

The Red Devils’ need for a centre-forward has been well documented ever since Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club in unceremonious fashion last November. The club goalscoring charts made for pretty grim reading during Erik ten Hag’s first campaign at the helm, with only Marcus Rashford, primarily a winger, reaching double digits in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial struggled with fitness once again, starting only 11 matches in the top flight and scoring six times, while Wout Weghorst failed to find the score-sheet at all after arriving on loan in January, despite starting ten matches in the league and coming on an additional seven times as a substitute (Whoscored).

Unsurprisingly, the club have been linked with virtually every striker on the planet this summer, from Victor Osimhen to Harry Kane, but it appears they have narrowed the search down to two targets in recent weeks.

Atalanta’s Hojlund is the primary target, with the Old Trafford outfit in pole position for his signature and expected to formalise a bid in the coming days, but talks are also being held for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

The Bundesliga club value their France international at £80m, claims the update, which United see as excessive, meaning they are still leaning towards a deal for Hojlund, but have nonetheless held negotiations for both signings.

Other sources have put Hojlund’s price tag at €90m (£78m), so it appears the Red Devils are prepared to splash massive cash on at least one marquee arrival up front, which is sure to be music to the ears of fans who suffered so much from their centre-forward play last season.

Who is better - Kolo Muani or Hojlund?

It feels unlikely both players will arrive this summer, even though Kolo Muani can play out wide on the wing as well as his natural position up front, so Ten Hag and the scouting team will likely have to pick one or the other.

And even though they are seemingly pressing ahead with Hojlund as the main man, it is the Frenchman who has the better record at first glance.

Indeed, Hojlund has just 27 senior club goals to his name, while Kolo Muani, four years his senior, has racked up 49 goals across spells with US Boulogne, FC Nantes and now Frankfurt.

While Hojlund’s potential looks sky-high – he’s been likened to Erling Haaland for his incredible mixture of pace and size, while members of the media have called him a “phenomenal talent” - he looks like more of a signing for future potential, rather than the here and now.

Given their aforementioned struggles in front of goal last season, United need a player who can waltz straight into their first XI and start hitting the back of the net immediately, and Kolo Muani’s superior experience in a top league and goalscoring prowess implies he should be the target they are prioritising for now.