Manchester United have been quiet so far in the transfer window; however, they could be about to liven up after reportedly making an approach for a talented defender, according to a report.

Man United step up transfer activity...

Incomings and outgoings are both expected to occur at Old Trafford this month as Erik ten Hag looks to find the right balance to give his side an advantage in their hunt to secure a strong Premier League finish.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils will initiate talks with Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this year as they look to prize the 19-year-old away from the Portuguese giants; however, a summer transfer is more likely to take place after his manager, Roger Schmidtt, signalled that he won't sanction an exit for the playmaker this month.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to improve Manchester United's recruitment strategy and is now keen to steer his new club towards making a move for Neves, who has a £103 million release clause built into his current contract at the Estadio da Luz. Despite the Tavira-born man being under contract at Benfica until 2028, the Red Devils have started to lay the groundwork for a swoop in the hope it will pay off.

Ajax poacher Brian Brobbey has also emerged as a potential solution to the English giants' goalscoring problems after previously rejecting a move to Old Trafford back in the summer of 2022. The Netherlands international instead decided to move back to his home country at that point in time; nevertheless, he could be tempted by the prospect of being able to link up with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

In other news, United have made an approach for a player and a reply has been issued their way, according to a fresh report.

Man United make approach for Giorgio Scalvini...

According to new reports in Italy via Sport Witness, Manchester United have been rebuffed in an approach for Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini. Despite being knocked back, the outlet claim that it will take a fee in the region of €60 million (£51.6 million) for the Serie A outfit to part ways with the Italy international.

Giorgio Scalvini key statistics in 2023/24 - Serie A (Sofascore) Tackles per game 2.1 Interceptions per game 2.1 Balls recovered per game 5.8 Errors leading to goal 0 Clearances per game 2.8 Dribbled past per game 0.5

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race to sign the 20-year-old; nevertheless, Atalanta don't want to lose him in mid-season as they continue to fight on three fronts after reports said United were leading the race for the player's services.

Labelled "complete" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Scalvini has made 23 appearances in all competitions this term, notching one goal and one assist (Scalvini statistics - Transfermarkt).

Manchester United are in need of some stability in defence and Scalvini could be a long-term solution for Ten Hag to offer security within his backline.