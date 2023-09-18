Highlights Manchester United's poor form and off-field issues could lead to player exits.

Bayern Munich are now eyeing a move for one of the club's academy graduates.

The two teams square off in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Manchester United are arguably on the verge of crisis mode in the Premier League, having lost three of their opening five games, including their most recent defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Off-field issues, which resulted in Jadon Sancho's exile, combined with injuries to key players such as Luke Shaw, have only added to Erik ten Hag's issues, too, culminating in an opening period to forget for the Red Devils.

There's no doubt that those in Manchester will already be keeping a keen eye on January reinforcements, but they must also be aware of the fact that their form could easily drive current players away.

With that said, reports suggest that Bayern Munich are still interested in one particular academy graduate at Manchester United, with a January move possible.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

On paper, United spent well in the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund. On the pitch, however, that business is yet to make a positive impact, and United have looked worse than they have for a long time under Ten Hag.

Even in the two victories that they have picked up, the Red Devils looked a shadow of the side that finished third and won the Carabao Cup last season, with narrow results over Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers their only positive points in the current campaign.

Their form could result in exits, including from academy graduate Scott McTominay. According to The Mirror, Bayern Munich are interested in signing the midfielder, should they fail to sign Joao Palhinha at the second time of asking in January. McTominay is reportedly high up on Thomas Tuchel's wanted list.

The Scotland international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, of course, following the arrival of Sofyan Amrabat, and may get the chance at a big move to the Bundesliga when the winter transfer window comes around.

Should Manchester United sell Scott McTominay?

With McTominay sitting lower than ever in Ten Hag's list of preferred options, an exit suits all parties, particularly if it is out of the Premier League and to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions may well get a close-up look at the midfielder if he plays in Manchester United's opening game in Group A of the Champions League at the Allianz Arena in mid-week. If McTominay does feature, and impresses, then January will become even more interesting.

When at his best, the 26-year-old has earned plenty of praise, including from Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andy Robertson, who told the official Liverpool website, via Manchester United's official website: "There was a wee bit of banter with Scott McTominay during the Scotland duty, just a wee bit, not much, honest!

“I thought Scotty was fantastic for us against San Marino, to be honest. And he’s been excellent all season in a United team that has had its critics. I think he’s carried himself very well. I’ll be looking forward to facing him on Sunday. Obviously, I hope to come out on top.”