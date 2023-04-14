Manchester United have reportedly made the ‘most concrete bid’ for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

What’s the latest news on Man United and Kolo Muani?

A new forward appears to be high on Erik ten Hag’s transfer wishlist heading into his second season in charge at Old Trafford, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen mooted as potential targets.

However, it seems as if Kolo Muani is also on United’s transfer radar, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg confirming the France international is ‘definitely on the list’ of options, although Osimhen is rated higher internally. There has now been a further update on Kolo Muani, who supported Manchester United as a boy.

Sport Witness relayed an update from SportBILD in the last 48 hours regarding Kolo Muani and United. They claimed that the Red Devils have made the ‘most concrete bid’ for the player so far this summer, with Frankfurt looking to recoup a transfer fee beyond €100m (£88m).

It is thought that United like Kolo Muani’s goalscoring ‘power and technique’ but also appreciate his commitment when it comes to the defensive side of his game.

Would Kolo Muani be a good signing for Man United?

Kolo Muani, hailed as 'special' by sections of the media, has enjoyed an extremely successful maiden campaign with his current employers, contributing to 33 goals in 39 games in all competitions.

He has scored more goals and provided more assists than any of his previous seasons, with the 24-year-old’s Transfermarkt valuation rocketing to a career-high €65m (£58m) as a result.

The France international can also play on the wing if required, so would bring attacking versatility to Old Trafford alongside a real goalscoring threat in the box - something which appears to have been missing this season with Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst scoring just nine times between them.

However, despite Kolo Muani’s impressive nine-month stint with Frankfurt, you could say that Kane and Osimhen are more proven options, with both players regularly hitting double figures for league goals.

Osimhen has netted 10 or more times in the league dating back to the 2018/19 season, whereas Kane has done so since the 2014/15 campaign. Kane also has proven Premier League experience over the two and seemingly has his sights set on breaking the division's goalscoring record, so he could look to continue that personal target in Manchester - although you could make cases for all three being solid signings.