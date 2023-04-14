Manchester United are thought to be plotting a £150m double deal for Brighton & Hove Albion stars Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils are hoping to be busy in the transfer window this summer, with a new midfielder and forward their transfer priorities ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge.

Ten Hag met with director of football John Murtough, technical director Darren Fletcher and chief executive Richard Arnold during the international breaks for talks on transfer plans.

However, some at Old Trafford feel that the ongoing takeover process could impact the club’s ability to act quickly in the transfer market. It appears as if the Red Devils are still making plans, though, with Mac Allister and Caicedo seemingly two potential summer arrivals.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared a story in the last 48 hours, claiming United are plotting a £150m double deal for the Brighton pair.

He said that Ten Hag is looking to improve his midfield options with Scott McTominay set to leave and Marcel Sabitzer only on loan from Bayern Munich. A £70m offer for Mac Allister and an £80m bid for Caicedo could be enough for the pair to move to Old Trafford.

What would each player bring to Man United?

Caicedo, dubbed a ‘machine’ by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is primarily a defensive midfielder, ranking third in the entire Premier League for tackles completed so far this season.

The Ecuador international would therefore provide Ten Hag with another holding midfield option alongside the likes of Casemiro. Caicedo is still just 21 years of age, so he could represent a long-term addition, potentially becoming the Brazilian’s successor over time.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister would bring plenty of versatility to Old Trafford, as he has moved forward as the season has progressed, recently turning out in an attacking midfield role under Roberto De Zerbi after beginning the campaign in a holding role when Graham Potter was in charge.

The Argentinian, described as a 'golden boy' by journalist Ryan Adsett for his performances at the World Cup with Argentina, would provide a threat in the final third after contributing to 12 goals this season.

Both players will be out to take Ten Hag and United down next weekend in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, but by the looks of it, they could possibly be turning out for the Red Devils next season.