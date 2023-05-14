Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry to sign RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Simakan?

The Red Devils appear to be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Napoli’s Kim Min-jae a target. Reports in recent days have claimed that United have now tabled a contract offer to the South Korea international following talks with his representatives.

However, with Erik ten Hag approving exits for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly also set to be sold, another centre-back could be required at Old Trafford, with Simakan seemingly another target.

Journalist Santi Aouna took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to provide an update he’s heard on Simakan. He said that the Red Devils have made contact for the Frenchman alongside Arsenal, while also name-checking the move for Kim.

“Understand Arsenal and Manchester Utd have enquired for Mohamed Simakan. Many English clubs are interested. Talks still ongoing between MU and Kim Min-Jae. The Red Devils have presented their project and also financial proposal.”

Who is Simakan?

Simakan is primarily a centre-back but can also play as a right-back or as a holding midfielder and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €28m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 23-year-old has been with Leipzig since 2021 after leaving Strasbourg and was hailed as a "complete centre-back" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

"One of the most underrated young defenders in Europe. Strong, fast, versatile, and very good on the ball. Complete centre-back who can also play as a right-back. Reminds me of young Lilian Thuram."

Simakan has played as a right-back and centre-back this season, contributing to an impressive 11 goals in all competitions. His versatility could therefore make him a shrewd signing at Old Trafford, possibly rivalling Kim, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at centre-back, while also providing cover at right-back and in midfield. It looks as if this could be a deal to keep an eye on, although the Red Devils may need to pip Arsenal to Simakan’s signature.