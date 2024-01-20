In the middle of yet another eventful Premier League season, Manchester United fans have at least been handed hope by the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who could make his mark at Old Trafford in 2024.

Man United transfer news

The Manchester United transfer news that's dominated the headlines this month has been the exit of Jadon Sancho on loan to Borussia Dortmund - the club that the Red Devils signed Sancho from for a reported £73m back in 2021 - in a deal that sums up their recent history of transfers to forget. United could turn their attention to reinforcements, though, whether those be during this month's window or in the summer.

Reports have linked the Manchester club with moves for the likes of midfielder Joao Neves and defenders Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, but they are yet to complete a deal to sign a single addition as of yet this month. Now, a new target has reportedly emerged for those at Old Trafford ahead of a potential summer swoop. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Odilon Kossounou, who is a "key player" for Bayer Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso. Plettenberg posted on X:

It doesn't come as too much of a shock to see United targeting a centre-back, given that Raphael Varane's exit has been rumoured for some time, albeit one that is yet to take place. Previous reports have suggested that United are ready to accept an offer for the former Real Madrid man.

"Fast" Kossounou can be the answer to Man Utd's defensive problems

If Manchester United are to get their winning mentality back anytime soon, then signing a player involved in Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten season in all competitions so far would likely provide a major boost. Kossounou's stats also show that he'd potentially be an upgrade on Varane.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Blocks Odilon Kossounou 30 83 16 23 21 Raphael Varane 15 41 6 8 8

Kossounou's rise at Leverkusen has been coming for some time, with former manager Gerardo Seoane previously full of praise for the defender, telling the Bundesliga website via BuliNews when Kossounou filled in at right-back: "Odilon naturally interprets the right-back position differently than Jeremie [Frimpong] due to his own qualities.

"The switch from a CB position to that of a roving fullback is actually a fairly large one, but he can adapt quickly and did very well. Thanks to him we can play a three, four, or five man back-line. It's hard to get past him, but he's also fast and very valuable on set pieces."

When the summer transfer window arrives, the Ivory Coast star could certainly be one to keep an eye on if Manchester United pursue his signature.